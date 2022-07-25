Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Sonoma Post-Race Report — 7.24.22

THREE TOYOTA SEMI-FINALISTS IN SONOMA

Langdon, Kalitta and DeJoria Continue Western Swing With Semi-Final Points

SONOMA, Calif. (July 24, 2022) – Shawn Langdon continued his streak of final and semi-final round appearances in recent weeks after making it to the semi-finals again in Sunday’s Top Fuel competition at Sonoma Raceway. Langdon was faster on reaction time, but ran a 3.787 to Brittany Force’s 3.675. Doug Kalitta also made a semi-final round appearance in Sonoma against Mike Salinas, but his 4.354 fell to Salinas’ 3.844.

In Funny Car, Alexis DeJoria continued her strong Sonoma performance by making a semi-final appearance, but her solid 3.933 fell to John Force’s 3.909.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Sonoma Raceway

Race 12 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Shawn Langdon CMR Construction and Roofing Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.743 vs. 3.763 (A. Brown) W. 3.734 vs. 3.758 (L. Pruett) L. 3.787 vs. 3.675 (B. Force) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.719 vs. 3.966 (R. August Jr.) W. 3.728 vs. 3.781 (J. Hart) L. 4.354 vs. 3.844 (M. Salinas) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 2 W. 3.752 vs. 3.803 (A. Laughlin) L. 3.937 vs. 3.701 (M. Salinas) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 2 W. 3.687 vs. 5.513 (T. Schumacher) L. 3.716 vs. 3.663 (B. Force) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 3.763 vs. 3.743 (S. Langdon)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-Finals W. 3.905 vs. 4.935 (T. Haddock) W. 3.905 vs. 4.747 (C. Pedredon) L. 3.933 vs. 3.909 (J. Force) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 2 W. 3.999 vs. 4.774 (T. Wilkerson) L. 3.958 vs. 3.932 (J. Force) Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 1 L. 3.920 vs. 3.892 (J. Force)

TOYOTA QUOTES

SHAWN LANGDON, CMR Construction and Roofing Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How do you feel about the progress your team has been making in recent weeks?

“We lost a good drag race in the semifinals today. Our CMR Toyota dragster has been really strong lately. This was our fourth semifinal in five races. I am looking forward to getting to Seattle.”

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How did it feel to make it to the semi-finals here in Sonoma?

“That was nice to make it to the semis, it’s been a while since we’ve been there. Really proud of my guys, they had that thing really running in the day. We were running low 70s and that was fun. It really was a lot of fun, but unfortunately I think we oiled it down on that last run so I don’t know what that’s all about for our points deal. We just get what we got here and we’ll move onto the next one. “

Do you feel like you’re making progress with the race team and race cars this season?

“It’s pretty exciting. Allen (Johnson) and Brian (Huseman) are obviously the best in the business. They’ve been finding different deals that have been going on with this car and we’re slowly working through them. This weekend was definitely a sign that we’re figuring this thing out. I’m real happy with those guys, but not real happy with my lights this weekend so I just need to work on that a little bit. We’ll head up to Seattle and get back after it.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How do you feel about your performance this weekend in Sonoma?

“I have to say that we all have the confidence back that we needed after Denver. Our DC Motorsports, Bandero, Rockit, Toyota GR Supra was very consistent through qualifying, we qualified third. We were like a bracket car. I can’t say enough about what a great crew I have and what an amazing group of guys and tuners and all these guys that work so well together. I got that confidence back consistent and then when I really needed to get on that pedal on time, I pulled it off. Halfway down the track, I didn’t see John (Force) at all and I was starting to celebrate and then at the finish line I saw the nose of his car. You just can’t count that man out and he’s the reason a lot of us love this sport. I love my guys more and my team and that badass race car.”

