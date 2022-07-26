Regular Season Champion Zane Smith Ready for Playoff Opener



Focused on Protecting Points Lead with Boot Barn at IRP

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 26, 2022) – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Regular Season Champion, Zane Smith, will start his playoff run with a 15-point lead heading into the opening round at the Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP).

This weekend’s event at IRP marks the first race since 2011 at the short track, a track that Smith is excited to tackle.

“I have had this track circled on my calendar all year,” Smith stated. “Chris (Lawson) and I would really like to win it here under the lights and start the playoffs strong.”

Smith is focused ahead to the future races in the playoffs, noting that consistency is what it takes to make it all the way to Phoenix for the championship at the end of the season.

“It is great to be able to celebrate a championship with Front Row Motorsports,” said Smith. “We can’t solely rely on those points to get us into the Championship Four. We must keep performing like we have all year; we have one of the highest average finishes in the series right now. Consistency will get us to that big trophy at the end of this season.”

Boot Barn returns for their final primary race in the 2022 Truck Series campaign. With a string of strong finishes with Boot Barn on the truck, Smith hopes to keep the streak going.

“Boot Barn has been a really fun partner to work with this year,” Smith said. “So far we’ve got them a third and a second. I want to keep that trend going and deliver them their first win in a NASCAR National Series race. I think we can do that this weekend.”

Smith and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 will tackle the short track of IRP at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

