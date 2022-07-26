Your Transmission is About to Give Out: What Are Your Options?

You are just about to take your car out of the driveway but suddenly realize that the transmission has given up on you. The gear shift refuses to move and you’re unable to go forward or backward, thus rendering your automobile useless, at least for the time being.

This is a bad situation and can happen to anybody, particularly those who own older vehicles with over 100k miles to their name. While many customers prefer to purchase an extended warranty for cars over 100k miles, this isn’t common practice. There are a few options if your transmission is broken and the car doesn’t have an extended warranty. But how can you know if your transmission is about to give out before it’s completely gone?

Well, there are some signs you can watch out for to tell if your transmission is about to become defunct.

What Are the Signs That Your Car’s Transmission Is About to Fail?

Warning Light on the Car

Most present-day automobiles include a warning light that informs the user whenever the transmission isn’t functioning as it should. You may also get warnings via the check engine light if your vehicle doesn’t have a dedicated warning light for transmission issues.

Transmission Starts to Slip

Car components tend to wear down over time, and the transmission is no exception. If your vehicle has run for several years without repairs, the transmission may begin slipping when you go into the next gear. Transmission slipping can also occur due to clogging in the system or lack of fluids necessary for its smooth functioning. Neglecting this will only make matters worse, so head over to the nearest car dealership/mechanic if you’re experiencing transmission slipping in your car.

Strange Sounds and Smells

One way of knowing if your car’s transmission is broken is by listening to the sounds your car makes. Whether you own an automatic or manual transmission vehicle, there will be a distinct sound coming out of your car when the transmission is about to give out.

The lubricants within the transmission can dry out after prolonged use. In some cases, the fluid may start leaking out of your car. If the leak is minor, you probably won’t see it, but you can definitely smell it. If you suspect the transmission liquid is leaking, bend down to see if there’s a reddish fluid coming out of the vehicle. Chances are that this is your car’s transmission fluid, and delaying it could completely wreck the transmission.

Options to Consider When the Car’s Transmission Is About to Give Out

Scrap the Car

If the repair costs of your car are more than its value, it’s probably best to just sell it for scrap. But don’t make this decision hastily. Check the Kelley Blue Book value for your car, even if it has 100,000-plus miles on it and is over 15 years old. Compare the value with the cost of repairs, and you should be able to come to a decision on the next steps.

Purchase a Used Transmission

If your car’s transmission has almost given up, it’s worth considering a used transmission to replace it. You may also end up saving some money by taking this route as it would be significantly cheaper than getting a new transmission for your aging vehicle. A used transmission can be bought from your local repair shop.

While it’s not guaranteed to last forever, most dealers offer a limited warranty, ranging from three to six months. There’s a significant risk involved in getting a used transmission, especially after the warranty period expires. But this is a worthy tradeoff compared to buying a new transmission or rebuilding your existing unit from scratch.

Transmission Rebuild

This is one of the more expensive options on this list as we’ve touched on above. However, it’s an option to consider if you want your car to function smoothly like on the day it was bought. Some old car owners have sentimental value attached to their automobiles. This means scrapping it at a junkyard is out of the question. Getting a used transmission may not be suited to you either, given the feeling of unreliability after the warranty period.

These concerns make a transmission rebuild more viable for many customers. A full rebuild involves taking the transmission apart, replacing some of the older components while cleaning up the parts that can be refitted, and reattaching it to your car.

It may sound fairly uncomplicated, but this process could take some time, especially if your car is more than a decade old. Parts availability is also a factor that could hinder a full transmission rebuild. Some dealerships offer warranties for the rebuilt transmission, though the warranty period may differ based on the dealer.

Trade in Your Car

This is usually the last resort, but if you can get anywhere close to the Kelley Blue Book value for your car, it’s probably a good idea to trade in or sell it. You may not get a lot back since the transmission is broken, but there is a market for that.

Dealers or repair shops may choose to make minor repairs to the car they buy from you and resell it in the market or put it up for auction. You can also put up your car on sale via online portals. Most buyers you find online will be interested in getting your vehicle for its parts.

Choose the Best Option for You

Transmission issues can occur at any time on older vehicles. What you choose to do when that time comes is entirely up to you. If you’re attached to your automobile, you may not mind spending some money on replacing it.

Those who cannot afford a new/used car or a transmission replacement may choose to repair it instead, which costs less than having it rebuilt from scratch. Alternatively, if you have only one car and need it to travel to work or drop your kids off at school, it may be worth selling it and getting a new or used car with reliable transmission.