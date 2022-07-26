Driving around with children can be a very stressful experience by itself. However, it only gets increasingly more stressful the dirtier your car becomes. Unfortunately, kids can make a mess out of anything.

This makes keeping your car clean in between all of the errands, school runs, and practice runs difficult. It can seem like an impossible task in itself. Luckily, there are things you can do to keep your car clean without having to spend hours per week doing it. This can help minimize a lot of unnecessary stress in your life. Here are some of the best tips for keeping your car clean.

Tips For Keeping Your Car Tidy:

1. Prevention

The best thing you can do if you want to keep your car clean is to prevent it from getting dirty in the first place. You want to avoid the mess from the start. You can do this easily by utilizing protective coverings on your seats and getting easily cleaned mats from Mrcarmats.co.uk. If your kids are constantly throwing the door open with no regard to what could be blocking it, you may want to get some protective moldings to minimize bumps and scratches.

2. Entertain Them

You will find that your kids are much more difficult to deal with and much messier when they are bored. Try to distract them while in the car with different activities. Having a tablet they can use, a portable video game console or even an audiobook can be a good way to give them a healthy distraction. If you already use a tablet in the vehicle, getting a tablet holder installed can be a good way to keep your kids from fighting with one another about who gets to hold it.

3. Smart Snacking

You don’t want to give your kids a bunch of snacks that lead to crumbs and other messes. Instead, you should try to snack smarter. Give them snacks that aren’t as messy. Avoid the crumbs and the spillage of yogurt. You want to get snacks that can be easily eaten without making a mess. These snacks can include string cheese, deli slices, and other things.

You also want to consider getting a few sick bags in case your child is prone to getting car sick. If so, they can use these bags in the event they have to throw up.

4. Stay On Top Of things

You want to stay on top of cleaning out your car every time you use it. By having a bag that holds all of the trash and recyclables, you can make it much easier to clear out your car and keep things from building up inside of it. This will allow you to empty the trash bag whenever it gets full. It makes it easier for your kids to help you keep the car clean because you’re giving them an easy place to put their trash.