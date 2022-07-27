Hardpoint Adding Additional Porsche with OGH Motorsports to IMSA Pilot Challenge at Road America

Sean Gibbons, Sam Owen and Derek DeBoer Will Drive the No. 9 Machine, With John Capestro-Dubets Joining the No. 22 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche Driver Line-Up In the Four Hour Event

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (July 27, 2022) – Hardpoint’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge line-up continues to grow, expanding to two cars and six drivers for next week’s four-hour race at Road America. The No. 9 Valkyrie Intelligence/Phoenix Global Health Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport joins the team in a partnership with OGH Motorsports with drivers Sean Gibbons, Sam Owen and Derek DeBoer co-driving, while John Capestro-Dubets climbs aboard the No. 22 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport with co-drivers Nick Galante and Sean McAlister for the race.

Gibbons and Owen will make their IMSA debuts after success in GT Americas driving a GT4 Porsche Cayman, joined by long-time successful racer DeBoer. The No. 9 car will be entered into the Bronze Cup of the Michelin Pilot Challenge GS class.

Gibbons is the 2020 GT4 AM Champion in SRO GT4 America and a multi-time race winner. Along with Gibbons, Owen is a co-founder of OGH Motorsport and began his career racing in Porsche Club of America, a trait he shares with Hardpoint owner Rob Ferriol. DeBoer is a racing veteran, with experience in the former ST class and a top 10 finish in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“Sam and I are so excited to enter our first IMSA GS race and to have Derek DeBoer join us makes it even better,” Gibbons said. “Our goal is to put the No. 9 OGH Motorsports/Hardpoint Porsche Cayman on the Bronze Cup Podium. Rob, Sam and I approach motorsports the same way and saw this as an opportunity to work together for the first time while achieving one of our goals. We are so thankful for the support Valkyrie Intelligence, Phoenix Global Health, Trattore Farms, BRM Watches and Fastlife TV along with our families that make this possible.”

Hardpoint’s season-long entry, the No. 22 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche Cayman, will be joined by Capestro-Dubets as a third driver at Road America. He comes to the program with experience in the GT4 Cayman, including a pole position at Lime Rock Park three weeks ago in a similar car.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Sean and Nick under the Hardpoint tent at Road America,” Capestro-Dubets said. “I’ve heard amazing things about this outfit and I’m honored to be the third driver in this lineup. The goal for me is to be a team player and help with not only pace but a fresh perspective. As a group I’m confident we can make great progress through the weekend, and like any race, with a little luck, we’re looking to be out front. Thank you to Nick and Hardpoint for bringing me into this picture and all of my partners that have helped me along the way.”

Both teams will work side-by-side at Road America under the Hardpoint tent.

“We’re really excited to welcome Sean, Sam and Derek to the team with the No. 9 car and look forward to the fresh perspective and talent JCD brings to the 22 lineup,” Ferriol said. “It’s been a busy summer for Hardpoint and both of our Pilot Challenge cars are in position to make some noise at Road America. We’ve had some bad luck on track recently, but we know the ingredients are there, so we’re loaded up and ready to change our momentum in a big way.”

Both the No. 22 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche Cayman and the No. 9 Valkyrie Intelligence/Phoenix Global Health Porsche will be in action at Road America, August 4 – 6. Saturday, August 6th four-hour race begins at 1:15 p.m. CDT (2:15 EDT) and can be seen live on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

About Hardpoint:

Hardpoint was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. Headquartered at VIRginia International Raceway, the team captured the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Pro-Am championship in its inaugural season and competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in the No. 99 GridRival Porsche 911 GT3 R with co-drivers Ferriol and Katherine Legge, joined by Stefan Wilson for Michelin Endurance Cup races. In 2022, Hardpoint has added the No. 22 Racing To End Alzheimer’s Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport driven by Nick Galante and Sean McAllister in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS), as well as the No. 428 TradeCentric Porsche 911 GT3 Cup driven by Brady Behrman in International GT. More information on Hardpoint can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.