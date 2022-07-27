JR Motorsports — NXS Indianapolis Road Course Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

RACE: Pennzoil 150 (62 laps / 151.2 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on IMS Radio Network and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Huck’s Market Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer started 24th and raced as high as fourth during this event last year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course before an off-track excursion ended his day shy of the scheduled distance.

• Mayer has seven starts on road courses in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has tallied one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

• Mayer raced to his 10th top-10 finish of the 2022 season by virtue of his sixth-place finish last week at Pocono Raceway.

Josh Berry

No. 8 JARRETT Chevrolet

• Josh Berry heads to Indianapolis this weekend where he’ll make his first start at the 2.439-mile road course.

• In four starts on road courses in the NXS, Berry has two top fives and three top 10s. His best finish of third came earlier this season at Road America.

• The red and black colors of Jarrett Logistics return for the second of three races this season.

• Berry’s average finish of 10.5 on road courses is the best of any style track in the NXS for the 31-year-old.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has made two starts on the road course at Indianapolis, each of which resulted in a top-five finish. His average finish there is 4.0, the best such mark among road courses for the Nevada native.

• Over his career on road courses in the NXS, Gragson has logged eight top-five and 15 top-10 finishes, including fourth-, eighth- and ninth-place efforts this season.

• Through 19 races, Gragson and the Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet team have compiled three wins, including last week at Pocono, 10 topfive and 13 top-10 finishes.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT/Precision Build Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier will make his third NXS start on the road course at Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. In two previous starts, the Illinois native has earned a best finish of seventh, coming in the inaugural event in 2020.

• Allgaier has previously visited Victory Lane at Indianapolis, earning the win in 2018 on the 2.5-mile oval.

• In 42 career starts in the NXS on road courses, Allgaier has recorded three wins (Montreal, Mid-Ohio and Road America), 12 top fives and 25 top 10s.

Miguel Paludo

No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Nova Prata, Brazil native Miguel Paludo returns to the No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet for the final time in 2022 this weekend in Indianapolis.

• In two previous starts this year for JRM, Paludo has earned a best finish of ninth, coming at COTA in March.

• In five previous starts for JRM in the NXS, the seven-time and defending Porsche Carrera Cup Champion has scored a best finish of seventh, scored at the road course at Daytona International Speedway in 2021.

• Saturday will mark the first time that Paludo will compete at Indianapolis.

Driver Quotes

“We had a really fast car last year at Indianapolis but the result doesn’t show it. I’ve learned a lot since then and I know Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and this entire Huck’s Market team will have a fast car when we unload. We just need to go out and put it all together.” – Sam Mayer

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Indianapolis this weekend with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. Any time you get a chance to race at a place with as much history as Indy, it’s special. Hopefully we can have a smooth day and be up front fighting for the win. It’s a big weekend for BRANDT with Miguel (Paludo) coming back, so I can’t wait to get there and see what we can do.”– Justin Allgaier

“Going to Indianapolis for the first time is going to be really special. Watching the Indy 500 and Brickyard 400 growing up, I always wanted to race here and this year I am in this Jarrett Chevrolet. We’ve been practicing this track in the sim so hopefully we can go out and have another strong run at a road course.” – Josh Berry

“After winning last week at Pocono, this Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet is ready to get another one at Indianapolis. We’ve been good on the road course there, finishing top five in both our starts. I love the history of Indy, and we’re definitely on a roll as the playoffs approach. Luke Lambert and the No. 9 team have been awesome all year, and we’re in a good spot.”– Noah Gragson

“It’s a great feeling knowing I’m about to get back behind the wheel of the No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet this weekend in Indy. I can’t thank JR Motorsports and everyone at BRANDT enough for this opportunity. This is such a historic and special trackand I can’t wait to get out there and see what we can learn in practice to apply to the race.”– Miguel Paludo

JRM Team Uptayes:

• JR Motorsports at Indianapolis Road Course: JR Motorsports has competed at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course a combined eight times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 2.439-mile facility, the organization has tallied three top fives and five top 10s. Noah Gragson holds the best finish for the organization after finishing third during the inaugural race at the road course in 2020.

• Jarrett Race Rally: JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry and team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making an appearance at Jarrett Logistics headquarters located in Orrville, Ohio on Thursday, July 28 to promote Jarrett’s upcoming race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the No. 8 Chevrolet. A fan-facing Q&A will take place from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. The event is free to the public.

