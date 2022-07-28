Lawless Alan – TSport 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – TSport 200 (200 Laps/137 Miles) | Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Friday, July 29 | Indianapolis, Ind. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on Friday night’s race at Lucas Oil Raceway: “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit team is looking forward to closing out this recent stretch with a short track race Friday night at Lucas Oil Raceway. It’s another new track for us this season, but the longer practice session Friday morning will work to our advantage as we get familiar with it and adjust our setup accordingly.”

Alan at Lucas Oil Raceway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Friday night in Indianapolis.

Last Time Out – CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Start: 23rd / Finish: 22nd): “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado showed solid speed and we were able to take advantage of the early cautions to make adjustments to find the right balance. We were trending in the right direction all afternoon as the race went on and we’ll build off of this heading into Indianapolis.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com.

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com