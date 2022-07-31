Toyota Racing – NXS Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 07.30.22

SOLID RECOVERY FOR GIBBS IN INDY

Ty Gibbs recovers from a mid-race spin to earn a top-10 finish

INDIANAPOLIS (July 30, 2022) – Ty Gibbs (eighth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race 20 of 33 – 151.2 miles, 62 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Alex Bowman*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, Ross Chastain*

5th, Chase Briscoe*

8th, TY GIBBS

15th, BRANDON JONES

17th, SANTINO FERRUCCI

35th, BUBBA WALLACE

37th, PARKER KLIGERMAN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Came from the back twice and scored a solid finish. How was the race from your seat?

“We had a fast Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra. I just made some mistakes that didn’t help us out. It’s just frustrating and something I shouldn’t be doing.”

SANTINO FERRUCCI, No. 26 Screamin’ Sicilian/Kroger Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 17th

Solid NASCAR road course debut, Santino. How was your first NASCAR road course experience?

“It was honestly a great day for the Screamin’ Sicilian Toyota GR Supra. It was tough out there. There was not a lot of yellows. Everybody was really on their game today. It was definitely not like we’ve seen in the past here. Hats off to the whole crew. We had great stops on pit road. Everyone from Sam Hunt Racing did a great job. We just had a fuel issue once we got past half tank. Nothing we can do – we just fought through it. I had a blast. I’d be glad to do it anytime.”

