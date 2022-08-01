Stoner Car Care Racing ready for endurance challenge at Road America

Weekend heat to be a factor as the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge contests its second endurance race of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. (1 August 2022) – The challenge is set for the Stoner Car Care Racing fielded by Automatic Racing team this weekend: prepare for some of the hottest temperatures yet this season as the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge is set to feature the second endurance race of the season, the four-hour Road America 240 (Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on PeacockTV).

Drivers Rob Ecklin, Jr. and Ramin Abdolvahabi, veterans of numerous races at Road America, look to capture that elusive Bronze Cup victory as they return to the legendary Wisconsin circuit with their No. 09 Stoner Car Care Aston Martin Vantage GT4. The Bronze Cup recognizes the top drivers in the Grand Sport (GS) class who are in the FIA-rated Bronze category, denoting drivers who are not full-time professionals – but who are fully dedicated to improving their racing craft.

The Michelin Pilot Challenge series traditionally contests two four-hour endurance races each season, with the first at Daytona in January. This year, the second endurance race makes its debut at Road America, bringing a unique set of challenges to driver, team and equipment – especially given the expected temperatures in the 90s.

Teams often add a third driver for the endurance events but like Daytona, the Stoner Car Care team will stay with its usual two-driver lineup this weekend – though in dramatically different weather conditions than they saw in January.

“We contested the four-hour race at Daytona with just Ramin and I, so we know what to expect,” said Ecklin. “Though of course, the weather will be very different this weekend! We’re looking forward to the chance for more track time at Road America: it’s such an iconic track in terms of history and location.

“The key for Saturday is strategy and looking at how to manage that with two drivers,” continued Ecklin. “Fuel stops, yellows, and of course, the driver himself – ideally, you change drivers halfway, but this is a very physical track and with the heat, that’s the biggest challenge. You have to rest where you can on the straights, because you’ll need it on the tight sections. And some of these corners are pretty loaded, G-force wise. It will definitely be an endurance test.”

The team conducted a two-day test with both drivers two weeks ago at VIRginia International Raceway and came away with solid setup for the Road America weekend. Automatic Racing team manager David Russell has a plan in place, but knows that plans can rapidly change, especially in an endurance event.

“We had a good test two weeks ago at VIR, so we definitely feel ready,” offered Russell. “As Rob said, there isn’t a big difference in pre-race prep for a four-hour race, but it is a strategy change – especially with only two drivers. We have that planned but of course, looking at probable pace and tire degradation – we can’t look at historical data regarding Road America caution periods, though, because of the longer race. We’ll stop at least three times, if not four, and we have to factor in where to place the driver change, working from the end of the race backwards. Obviously though, racing usually does not go to plan!”

Russell also looks forward to an added “family” dynamic this weekend on the Stoner Car Care team.

“This is a special weekend for a lot of reasons,” said Automatic Racing team manager David Russell. “Two of our team guys, Ryan and Aaron Szyjakowski, are from Milwaukee and their dad Joseph will be out here helping this weekend! It’s going to be a lot of fun to have them all involved.”

The Stoner Car Care team continues to support End Alzheimer’s Racing, carrying decals on the car to help their efforts to raise funds and awareness.

Part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Fastlane SportsCar Weekend, the Road America 240 takes the green flag Saturday at 2:15 p.m. Eastern. The race will be live streamed in the U.S. on Peacock TV, while international viewers can watch via IMSA.com/TVLive. IMSA Radio will also be available at IMSA.com. A race replay will air on USA Network Saturday, August 13 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

About Stoner Car Care

Stoner Car Care produces high-performance car washes, waxes, polishes, and dressings for auto enthusiasts and car care professionals. The Stoner Car Care line-up includes Invisible Glass, America’s #1 Automotive Glass Cleaner, along with many other appearance products. Whether driving, washing or waxing, Performance Matters! Stoner car care proudly formulates all of our product since 1942. www.stonercarcare.com

About Invisible Glass

Automatic Racing sees their way to victory with Invisible Glass, the top-selling automotive glass cleaner in the United States. The Invisible Glass product line includes aerosol and spray bottle cleaner, Invisible Glass with rain repellent for windshields and wiper blades. Find more online at https://www.invisibleglass.com/

About Automatic Racing

Based in Orlando, Automatic Racing is one of the longest-running teams in the paddock, forming in 2001 and competing in all but one of the 11 MICHELIN Pilot Challenge races at Daytona. The team has been developing, preparing and racing the prestigious Aston Martin Vantage GT4 since 2012. Automatic Racing won the 2017 MICHELIN Pilot Challenge title.

About End Alzheimer’s Racing

End Alzheimer’s Racing began in 2019, as father and son duo Bill and Alex Slupski – both experienced kart racers who also work in sports car racing – chose racing as the “vehicle” for their program to promote awareness and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. Through End Alzheimer’s Racing, they want to be an integral part of the support network for families dealing with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and be part of the cure that ends Alzheimer’s disease.

http://act.alz.org/goto/endalzheimersracing