BRENT AND GRANT SEXTON HEAD TO THE REOPENING OF SANTA MARIA RACEWAY

(Lakeside, CA, August 1, 2022) Sexton Gatlin Racing drivers Brent and Grant Sexton are headed to the reopening of the Santa Maria Raceway this Saturday night, August 6th. Both will be racing in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series portion of the show. In addition, Grant will be making his second ever appearance in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series.

Saturday marks the return of racing at the San Luis Obispo County track for the first time in over a year. At the last CLS race on the oval on July 24th, 2021, Grant placed fourth in the 25-lap main event and Brent was one spot behind him in fifth

For both team drivers, it will be their second appearance with the CLS this year. On March 25th at the Bakersfield Speedway, they competed in the club’s season opener. In that one, Grant, the 2021 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion, stole the show. He executed a brave outside ride that saw him steal the win a foot away from the finish line. In addition to the live, packed house that witnessed the teenager’s exciting victory, thousands of fans around the globe caught the action on the World of Outlaws Dirtvision network. Brent, the current leader in SWLS points, finished six positions behind his youngest offspring in that race.

In addition to competing with the CLS on Saturday, Grant will be making his third ever appearance in a full-size Sprint car and his second in the prestigious USAC/CRA Series. The 17-year-old made his debut in a full-size sprinter at the Ventura Raceway on April 16th and in storybook fashion, he won the main event. His first ever appearance in the USAC/CRA Series came at Perris Auto Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. That race was not quite as kind to the young driver as his experience at Ventura was. After qualifying 21st fastest of the 24 cars on hand, he caught a piece of the famous PAS cushion going into turn one on the second lap of his heat race. The cushion gobbled up his number three car and violently slammed it into the crash wall. Fortunately, he was uninjured but the same could not be said for the car. It suffered extensive damage and was done for the night.

For fans who would like to see the SGR team in action on Saturday, adult tickets start at $17.00. For military, seniors (65+), and students with id, tickets start at $15.00. For kids 6-12, tickets start at $6.00. Children 5 and under are free. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00. The track is located at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo (93444).

Win, lose or draw, SGR will have little time to rest on its laurels or lick its wounds after Santa Maria. On Monday, August 8, the team will head out on a journey to the upper Midwest to compete in the Minnkota Summer Shootout for the second year in a row. The four-night mini-series will take place on tracks in Minnesota and South Dakota from August 11th through the 14th.

Sexton/Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Johnny Motorhead, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, Swift Powdercoat, Maxima Oil, Automated Interior, and an extra special thanks to Scotty and Jimmy Keys. If you or your business wants to partner up with one of the most visible Lightning Sprint teams on the West Coast, please call (619) 454-6945.

Sexton Gatlin Racing 2022 Schedule

2022 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March 5 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless – Dalton 1st – Brent 7th – Grant 15th

March 6 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless – Brent 1st – Dalton 3rd – Grant 4th

March 25 Bakersfield Speedway CLS Winged – Grant 1st – Brent 8th – Dalton 17th

April 16 Ventura Raceway VRA Sprints Wingless – Grant 1st

April 23 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless – Bezio 3rd – Brent 4th – Dalton 5th

April 30 Barona Speedway POWRi Winged – Grant 1st – Brent 4th – Dalton 5th

May 14 Barona Speedway POWRi Wingless – Dalton 1st – Bezio 2nd – Brent 3rd

May 28 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Grant DNS

June 11 Barona Speedway POWRi Winged – Grant 1st – Brent 2nd – Dalton 11th

June 25 Barona Speedway POWRi Winged – Dalton 1st – Brent 2nd – Grant 3rd

July 9 Barona Speedway POWRi Wingless – Brent 1st – Grant 2nd – Dalton 6th

August 6 Santa Maria Raceway CLS Winged

August 11 Minkota Nationals POWRi Winged

August 12 Minkota Nationals POWRi Winged

August 13 Minkota Nationals POWRi Winged

August 14 Minkota Nationals POWRi Winged

Sept. 14 Perris Auto Speedway (with USAC/CRA) POWRi Winged

October 1 Barona Speedway POWRi Winged

October 8 Mojave Valley Raceway POWRi/CLS Winged

October 13 Lemoore Raceway (California Cup) Open Winged

October 14 Lemoore Raceway (California Cup) Open Winged

October 15 Lemoore Raceway (California Cup) Open Winged

October 23 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless

October 24 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless

Nov. 15 Bakersfield Speedway BCRA/CLS Winged

Nov. 17 Petaluma Speedway BCRA/CLS Wingless

Nov. 18 Petaluma Speedway BCRA/CLS Wingless

Nov. 19 Petaluma Speedway BCRA/CLS Wingless