NEW PARTNERS FOR LOUIS-PHILIPPE MONTOUR AT THE GRAND PRIX DE TROIS-RIVIÈRES

Event "The Rousseau Metal 60 Laps presented by Hipertech" – 2,44 km – August 5 to 7, 2022 Location Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres (Trois-Rivieres, Quebec) Date / broadcast LIVE ON RDS & TSN (TBD) Live TSN app | TSN.ca | FloRacing Schedule / Race Center Saturday, August 6: Practice: 11:50 AM | Qualifying: 4:30 PMSunday, August 7: Race: 2:18 PM

Blainville (Quebec, Canada), August 2, 2022 – Louis-Philippe Montour, driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation car prepared by Dumoulin Competition, will be back on track at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R) from August 5 to 7.

This will be Montour’s third NASCAR Pinty’s road-course event of the 2022 season. He is already familiar with the GP3R urban track layout since he took part in the 2021 edition with the support of Dumoulin Competition.

Louis-Philippe Montour’s goal is another top-5 finish after his first one in Pinty’s at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last May. “We had a great start to the season,” said Louis-Philippe Montour. “I know the GP3R track well, having already raced there in two very different series last year. I know exactly what to expect.”

The driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation car goes on to say that “sharing the team with Jacques Villeneuve, a Formula 1 world champion, puts extra pressure!”

For Louis-Philippe Montour, the GP3R allows him to showcase his partners to the Quebec crowd. “I am fortunate to be able to count on the support of two new partners for this event, and glad to help put forward local companies.” Gestion Or Concept is an expert in the creation of turnkey real estate projects, while Groupe Consilium offers consulting services in insurance, and in financial and wealth management.

“I am also pleased to announce that Kamloop will be supporting the GP3R volunteers during the event. This represents 600 meals that will be provided to the amazing volunteers who work hard during the weekend.”

Dumoulin Competition can count on Kamloop’s support to keep the team healthy throughout the season.

In addition to the on-track partnership, Louis-Philippe Montour and Dumoulin Competition also work together on the team’s logistics. In fact, Kamloop products will allow the team to optimize the food-related processes and provide even fresher nourishment during the events. You can read the full article here.

Gestion OR Concept

Gestion OR Concept was born from the wish the Lemyre brothers, Sébastien and Mathieu, to create turnkey real estate projects that perfectly reflect their clients’ vision, regardless of the size or applicable constraints. For them, nothing is out of reach! This duo of passionate entrepreneurs has built a strong reputation thanks to its uncompromising approach in terms of quality, which uses the highest industry standards to create its project framework. Whether the land is entrusted to them or if they acquire it themselves, this is often the starting point for a major project built to the client’s exact needs. Given the specifics of the land, Gestion OR Concept can deliver just about any work product that is required to drive the project: dealings with municipalities, assessments and studies necessary to give life to or to market a construction project, or even work hands-on from the first shovelful of earth through to the finish. Their success story is filled with personalized projects that have fully satisfied a long list of customers who have seen their dreams come true! gestionorconcept.com/a-propos/#mission-ancre

Groupe Consilium

Consilium Group, an insurance and financial services firm for over 10 years, helps business leaders and organizations deliver projects and solve their personal and business challenges. We offer an innovative approach and sound advice to simplify your decision process and help develop optimized solutions in the areas of insurance, wealth management and financial security. groupeconsilium.ca/en/approach

About Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own and rental race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance as well as entrepreneurial and human values. dumoulincompetition.com

Louis-Philippe Montour has always been a racing enthusiast. He acquired his experience by participating in different series in the United States such as TransAm TA2. The NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series has always been one of his goals. This year, he has partnered with Dumoulin Competition to participate in all 5 road-course events.

His track record since 2011 is proof of the effectiveness of his approach:

2021: runner-up TC Canada Championship in the FEL Series

2018: TransAm TA2 Southern Cup Champion

2017: Winner of the HSR Daytona Classic 24 at Daytona International Speedway

2016: Rookie of the year in the TransAm TA2 Series

2013: Champion in the SRT Viper Cup Championship Series, with 8 pole positions in 10 races

2013: Champion in the USGT-X presented by NARRA

2013: 3rd in the SRT Viper Cup