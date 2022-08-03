Best Sales CRM for B2B Sales

Most businesses have come to realize that CRM or Customer Relationship Management software is crucial for their business. The CRM tool can help you keep track of all your customer interactions right from the beginning to deal closure, and even beyond that. Plus, you can optimize all this information in a central database that all your teams across the company can access.

Choosing the right CRM software for your B2B sales is crucial. There are many different CRM tools available in the market, and choosing the right one can be confusing. Here we have shortlisted some of the best sales CRM for your B2B sales.

Kylas CRM

Kylas Sales CRM, founded in 2021, caters to Small Businesses and MSMEs. In addition to its suite of services it also offers SMBs the priority and support they need on their digital transformation journey.

The USP of this CRM tool is that it is an all-in-one CRM that grows in tandem with your sales team. It is perfect for businesses with a 5+-member sales team.

The most noticeable USP of Kylas is that it offers a full stack of features and unlimited user licenses at flat cost.

Features:

Lead, deal and Contact Management

From monitoring your campaigns to setting an ABM strategy, everything is possible on Kylas. With Kylas’ lead, deal and contact management users can easily manage all their opportunities, streamline their pipelines, sort data and even upload relevant documents.

Omnichannel Communication

Kylas helps businesses to touch base with their prospects on a variety of different channels that too directly from within the CRM. With Kylas, users can send automated and templatized WhatsApps, Emails and SMS, etc., and can even keep track of previous messages to keep the conversation going.

Reports and Dashboards

Users can create a variety of reports on various entities with Kylas. They can even create multiple custom dashboards to sort and view all the relevant reports.

Mobile App

Kylas Mobile App not only helps sales reps sell on-the-go, it also enables sales managers to track the customer visits of the field sales team. Users can do everything and more on the mobile app to ensure they always hit their sales targets.

Pros and Cons

Pros

– Kylas is a Sales CRM created by a small business for small businesses. It is agile and caters to all unique business needs of SMBs

– It integrates with all your favorite business apps

– It is intuitive and easy-to-use.

– It has a robust and responsive system.

– It comes with security features, such as data resiliency and backup management systems.

Cons

– It follows rule-based workflow automation instead of allowing users to create visual task flows for automation.

– The free plan offers limited functionality.

Copper CRM

Founded in 2013, Copper is the trusted choice of nearly 10,000 companies. It helps keep all your data in one place, giving easy access to your sales and marketing teams. Do you use the G Suite? If so, Copper CRM is capable of integrating with every Google app that you can think of.

Features

– Lead and deal management

You can use any criteria to sort your leads, and you can even tag and filter them. All your notes, calls, emails, and interactions are visible in one place, ensuring that your sales team has all the necessary information they need. The “live activity feed” feature tracks and displays the activities performed by your contacts and accounts. The drag and drop facility can be customized to track and manage your sales opportunities better. Copper also gives you recommendations about the next steps based on tasks, upcoming meetings, and email responses. It also sends live notifications when a particular lead needs your attention.

– Prospect communication

You can create email templates in Copper along with a calendar link that lets your lead choose a time according to their availability. It automatically captures emails in Gmail and syncs them to the companies you have on Copper. Therefore, you can see it whenever someone opens your email.

– Analytics

Besides dashboards, Copper also gives you real-time insight into your sales performance. Whether you want to know who your lead performer is or the best lead source is, the information is easily available.

– Mobile

Copper also has a mobile app that can help you track and manage your deal pipeline on the go.

Pros and Cons

Pros

– It is a pure CRM software and not a marketing automation tool

– It integrates with almost all Google products

Cons

– If you use email hosting services like Yahoo or Microsoft Office, you may not be able to work with Copper.

– The “basic” plan offers limited functionality.

Salesforce CRM

Salesforce was founded in 1999 and has over 150,000 customers worldwide. It can help you automate tasks, accelerate sales, and help your business grow, making it one of the top CRM in the world.

Features

– Lead and deal management

Salesforce gives you a complete overview of your customers, their interactions, and their activity history. It also allows you to score and assign leads automatically so that your sales reps can contact leads on time. Salesforce also lets you track and get information on leads such as their activities so that you know exactly what stage a lead is at in the sales process.

– Prospect communication

Salesforce offers email templates that allow you to create targeted email lists as well as send mass emails while tracking which of your leads have received emails. Managing and tracking marketing campaigns across multiple channels is also a lot easier with Salesforce.

– Analytics

With Salesforce, you can create customized reports and dashboards, giving you a view of your whole pipeline. You can generate sales forecasting reports and track your sales performance through filters, charts, groupings, and drag and drop fields.

– Mobile

The Salesforce Mobile App lets you access account and contact data wherever you are. You can also close deals, collaborate with your team, and service customers through the versatile app.

Pros and Cons

Pros

– It offers a wide variety of advanced features and customizations.

– It offers social collaboration options along with a third-party app marketplace

– It delivers solid performance and outstanding workflows

Cons

– It comes with a steep learning curve

– It is costlier than other CRM options

HubSpot CRM

HubSpot was launched in 2005 and now has more than 86,000 customers worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of sales productivity tools allowing you to increase sales over time.

Features

– Lead and deal management

HubSpot CRM allows you to create multiple sales pipelines. You can view, assign tasks, add deals, and track the progress of your leads on a visual dashboard. You can store and view records for all accounts in your dashboard allowing you to view company details and communications.

– Prospect communications

With HubSpot CRM, you can send personalized emails using the data in your database. You can customize the CRM tool to notify you whenever a lead opens your email, as well as track and record all other interactions that you have with the prospects. You can also call your prospects from your HubSpot account, which can also be automatically logged and recorded.

– Analytics

You get complete visibility because you can view all your data in a single location. You can create multiple reporting dashboards to analyze productivity, sales activity, and individual performance. You can also get valuable information about your contacts, such as their activities on your website, form submissions, sales activities, and so on.

– Mobile

The HubSpot Mobile App allows you to manage contacts, tasks, and deals from any device at any place.

Pros and Cons

Pros

– It is an all-in-one platform with sales, marketing, and customer support in one place.

– The free version is workable with marketing automation, email marketing, customer service, social media management, and more.

– It is quite easy to use.

Cons

– HubSpot’s contracts are not flexible and there is a lock-in period of 6 to 12 months

– The email templates can be a bit tricky to modify unless you know CSS

– The reporting feature is not as diverse as some of the other options available in the market.

Pipedrive CRM

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive with help you visualize your sales pipeline, allowing you to get more done. Used by more than 90,000 companies worldwide, Pipedrive is one of the fastest-growing CRM solutions out there.

– Lead and deal management

Pipedrive CRM lets you import data from an Excel sheet or even from another CRM. You can create as many sales pipelines as you like and customize them accordingly to see the ownership, pipeline stages, history, and communications.

You can also customize the tool to track deals, their win probability, their values, and expected close dates. It will also show you where your deals are going cold.

– Prospect communications

The two-way sync feature allows you to automatically link your emails to contacts and deals. By doing so, you can send and receive emails directly from your Pipedrive account. You can also use the templates already given or customize your own templates to personalize messages.

Pipedrive also offers workflow automation features, allowing you to send personalized emails whenever a deal is created and at various stages of the sales process. You can also program the tool to send you live notifications whenever your email is opened or a link is clicked.

– Analytics

If you want to view reports in one place, you can create your own customized dashboards. You can generate multiple reports, such as forecasts, duration of the sales cycle, opportunities won, and so on.

– Mobile

The mobile app lets you view overdue tasks, add or complete new activities, make changes to deals, and more.

Pros and Cons

Pros

– It offers a deal-driven workflow and intuitive interface.

– You can synchronize your calls and emails with the desktop version as well as the mobile app

– It is useful for small and medium businesses because it helps them stay on top of their CRM process.

Cons

– For the price you pay, the functionality is limited.

– There is no separation between lists of new leads and contacts.

ZenDesk CRM

ZenDesk offers many features, including a self-service portal, allowing your customers to help themselves instead of calling your agents. It comes with a variety of cutting-edge CRM tools and a mobile app, but it is immensely user-friendly as well.

Features

– Lead and deal management

You can create multiple sales pipelines, as well as customize your stages and data fields. You can also program scoring formulas so that you can score leads efficiently, allowing your sales reps to determine which leads to prioritize.

You can also use their engagement and lead generation tool, Reach, to add data. You can also add data through your website forms, allowing you to create targeted lists using location, company size, job role, and so on.

– Prospect communications

With ZenDesk’s tool, Sell, you can connect your email account to track and manage how many times your emails are opened. If you share links through your emails, you will also be able to track when those links are clicked. The CRM tool will also send you push notifications whenever your emails are opened. You can also create email templates to personalize your messages.

– Analytics

You can create customizable dashboards helping you generate reports that help you analyze key metrics, such as email count, call count, outcomes, and more. You can also create reports on sales forecasting, revenue goals, individual and team goals, and activity volume across individual reps and teams.

– Mobile

With its mobile app, you can get email insights and alerts on your smartphone. You can also access and measure email communication remotely or on the go.

Pros and Cons

Pros

– The ZenDesk CRM offers a contextual interface and unified workspace

– The unified workspace allows you to support your customers and service teams across multiple channels.

– It offers strong routing and ticketing abilities.

Cons

– ZenDesk is not easy to grasp immediately.

– It can be a little pricey, especially for small and medium businesses.

– The tool only offers basic collaboration tools, which can make it difficult to collaborate with your employees.

Insightly CRM

Insightly provides CRM software for businesses of different sizes across a range of industries. Founded in 2009, Insightly now serves 1.5 million users worldwide. It is one of the most popular CRM software, especially if you are a Google or Office365 user.

Features

– Lead and deal management

Insightly lets you track and manage all your deals and pipelines, including an activity timeline for your calls, emails, tasks, meetings, and marketing campaigns. Besides creating multiple sales pipelines, you can also customize them accordingly for every sales process. You can also set up workflow automation for creating and updating records, sending email alerts, and generating tasks.

– Prospect communications

With the Insightly CRM tool, you can send customized, templated, and targeted emails to a targeted list of customers. You can also schedule your emails and receive a notification whenever your emails are opened.

– Analytics

You can create business intelligence dashboards with different drag-and-drop layouts and chart types. You can also share dashboards with your co-workers. You can also generate and email reports to the right people automatically.

– Mobile

The mobile app for Insightly is available on both Android and iOS. You can use it to update projects and collaborate with your co-workers on the status of their tasks. You can also create opportunities and change their status too.

Pros and Cons

Pros

– It offers smooth and efficient data input and sharing.

– It offers a user-friendly interface that is consistent, making it easy to learn.

– It offers several customization options.

– You can easily integrate the CRM tool with Insightly’s marketing and help desk apps.

Cons

– The high-end packages could be expensive for many.

– It does not offer advanced features such as customized workflows.

Conclusion

If you are thinking about investing in CRM software, you want to make sure that you pick the right one for your business. You should choose one capable of meeting your business requirements now and in the future. Many CRM for B2B sales could come with a host of features that may not be exactly what you need. The list above may help you pick the right one for your company.