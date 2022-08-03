Consistency is the Name of the Game

Across Classes, Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Rolls into Road America On-Form

Brownsburg, Ind. (August 3, 2022) — The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team heads to Road America leading the championship in the top two Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America classes, PRO and PRO|AM, while holding fifth position in the AM field. All seven drivers across four cars and three classes are looking to extend their run of good form into the second half of the season.

After sweeping Road America with a pair of wins in 2021, including their first win as teammates, Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal are looking to replicate that result in 2022. The dynamic No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing drivers are sailing into Wisconsin on the winds of their first proper grand-slam, having scored both PRO poles and wins at Watkins Glen last month. With a 17-point advantage, the overall championship leaders won’t settle for anything less than success.

Aidan Yoder and Jordan Missig, drivers of the bright blue No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing machine, tied their best result to-date at Watkins Glen with a sixth-place finish. At Road America, a track where WTR is strong, they’ll be focused on securing their first PRO class hardware.

Leading the championship in the PRO|AM class by four points, Ashton Harrison and Tom Long enter the weekend aiming for their seventh and eighth consecutive podiums. Winners of the opening race of the season, they own a perfect record of podiums since. They’ll look to continue their run of remarkable consistency and secure another victory in the red No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing LST this weekend.

Like his six teammates, Randy Sellari is riding a high entering the fourth round of the season. He achieved his second podium of the season last time out in the No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing LST and is currently among the top-five points-scorers in the AM class.

LST Practice at legendary Road America, ‘America’s National Park of Speed,’ begins on August 4th at 3:15 p.m. ET. Green flag for Race 1 waves at 10:50 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 6th, and Race 2 starts at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday the 7th. Catch both halves of the double header live on IMSA.TV.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“I’ve been very much looking forward to Road America. The venue represents the start of the second half of the championship—six rounds in with six rounds to go. It’s been a good season so far, with four pole positions, four race wins and five podiums. We’ve got a 17-point advantage right now as we lead the championship. There’s still no room to breathe. We’re still very much heads down, focused and motivated to win. Last year, Road America represented a turning point for us in the No. 1 car. We made some wholesale changes in the setup direction and really found our groove—individually and as a team. I’m so excited to return to Wisconsin for that reason. The goals remain the same as they’ve been all year. We’re taking this one event at a time with the mindset of pole positions and wins. Long term, we are trying to win this championship for the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“We’re back at Road America! This was our first double win. For Kyle and I, it was actually our first win of the year last year. It’s an amazing track. There was very limited track time last year and it was my first time there. I started on pole based on the practice times. Lap 1, Race 1, from pole, was my fourth lap ever on the circuit, and we went on to secure both wins. Wayne Taylor Racing has a fantastic setup for this racetrack. This year, coming off back-to-back wins at WGI and three wins in a row, we have great momentum going. Kyle and I spent some quality time together after the Glen. I went up to Canada and we got even closer. I’m super excited for Road America and I hope we can go back-to-back once again. The team has been preparing the cars and I’m super grateful for Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing—all the engineers and mechanics—I can’t wait to keep it going.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO)

“I’m super excited to be back with Wayne Taylor Racing at Road America this weekend. We had great success last year and very strong cars and we’re looking forward to competing for the same results as last year and get a couple of wins or podiums to our record. Road America has been a very strong track from me personally. It’s my home track, and I have a pretty good history of results there so I’m going in with the same mentality and mindset that I had last year. I have more confidence after my recent results are at Toronto GP and I’m hoping to continue the momentum this weekend with Wayne Taylor Racing in the Super Trofeo Series.”

Aidan Yoder, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO)

“After seeing the success that Wayne Taylor Racing had at Road America last season in Lamborghini Super Trofeo, I am incredibly excited to hit the ground running with them this season. All my teammates agree, across the board, that this is going to be one of our best weekends because we’re heading in with a solid baseline setup. I’m looking forward to continuing to build and develop on our existing knowledge throughout the weekend. My teammate Jordan Missig is coming off a few great weekends in Indy Pro 2000 and we are making great strides as of late. I know that is going to translate directly into our Lamborghini and I’m excited to learn and develop my driving skills. My outlook on Road America is positive because it’s one of my favorite tracks to hit on the simulator and I feel like it’s such a big and diverse circuit—over four miles that offer a lot of variance for drivers to tackle. It is by no means an easy circuit and so I trust that the Wayne Taylor team will provide us with the resources needed to succeed this weekend and I’m really looking to it.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“I’m super pumped to be heading back to my favorite track in the U.S. where we had good success last year as a team. I’m hoping to continue our run and extend Tom and my championship lead as we are halfway through the season. We’ve had a consistent string of podiums, and we want to climb back onto the top step! I feel that our team is quite capable of producing top results at Road America, so it’s now a matter of focusing and getting the job done.”

Tom Long, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“I’ve been so pleased with the momentum our Harrison Contracting WTR team has been building on this season. We continue to improve not only with on track results, but our continuity off track as a team to keep delivering the best car ready for the track. This process is vital in any run for the championship, and so far so good. It’s still anyone’s title, and it’ll be important to keep our head down staying focused on each step to build a strong result each race. I can’t wait to get to Road America to keep the fight alive!”

Randy Sellari, No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (AM)

“The Super Trofeo is well-suited for racing at Road America. The long straights and high-speed kink are some of the best spots on the calendar for showcasing the car’s ability. Now, with the new braking package in the EVO2, it will be that much more capable around the lap. The depth of the AM field is arguably the best the series has ever seen. We are halfway through the season, and I believe that consistency and patience will give me the edge I need to continue my climb up the championship standings. WTR has very strong setups and lots of success at Road America, so it’s up to me to capitalize on that.”

ABOUT WTR’S LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. In addition to their DPi winning team, the team, under the Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing umbrella, has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of their Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the Prestige Performance with WTR team has clinched seven North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. Their Driver Development program has grown into interim classes like IMSA GTD, as it evolves to encompass a greater variety of skill and experience levels. For more information on Wayne Taylor Racing’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.