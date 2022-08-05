Search
Mazda Unveils 2023 MX-5 Cup Schedule

By Official Release
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (August 5, 2022) – The 2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires schedule was unveiled Friday at IMSA’s State of the Sport presentation, and the growing championship is set for another season of big events at outstanding tracks. Mazda’s signature spec series will continue to hold a 14-race championship over seven events starting in January at Daytona International Raceway and ending in October at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The 2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup season keeps a good thing going, with limited changes from the current schedule. The season begins in Florida, first at Daytona International Raceway in January and then to the streets of St. Petersburg in March. Storied road courses Watkins Glen International, Road America, VIRginia International Raceway and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta are all back on their traditional IMSA dates. This does leave one TBA, which will be revealed in the near future.

“We’ve listened to our competitors and our fans and believe we’ve assembled a desirable mix of venues,” said Mazda Motorsports Program Manager Jonathan Applegate. “The consistency will only help our teams and staff put on the best racing possible. Our partnership with IMSA continues to be mutually beneficial and is the perfect stage for MX-5 Cup racing. While it’s not ideal to put out a schedule with a TBA on it, we want our teams to have plenty of time to prepare for 2023.”

Operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017, MX-5 Cup will maintain the traditional doubleheader format with two 45-minute races at each event.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup has two more rounds left in its current season; VIR, August 26 – 28 and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, September 28 – 30.

2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires®

DateLocationWith
January 25 – 27Daytona International Raceway
Daytona Beach, Florida		IMSA
March 3-5St. Petersburg street course
St. Petersburg, Florida		IndyCar
June 23 – 25Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, New York		IMSA
August 4 – 6Road America
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin		IMSA
August 25 – 27VIRginia International Raceway
Alton, Virginia		IMSA
October 11 – 13Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
Braselton, Georgia		IMSA
 TBA

 		 

*all events are doubleheaders

About: The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup champion is awarded $250,000 as the top rookie nets $80,000.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.



