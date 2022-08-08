Motorsport Betting: Tim Harrison’s Hints for Speedwaymedia

Betting on motorsport is quite different from other sports because it deals with fast cars, offering you a thrilling experience. If you are new to motorsport betting, you are on the right page. An interview with BetZillion betting expert Tim Harrison enlightens you on how to bet on motorsport, including the tips and strategies involved. You will also learn how to choose the best website to wager your bet.

How Does Motorsport Betting Work?

If you are going to bet on motorsport, you must be ready for a fascinating experience. Usually, only lovers of sports prefer betting on motorsport. As a result, you can enjoy watching your favorite player and still win some money through bets.

The good thing about motorsport is that there are many events to bet on. Formula 1, MotoGP, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, NASCAR, and other competitions exist. A vast catalog of online motorsport betting sites is available on several betting markets. You are spoilt for options.

Generally, motor racing focuses on points scored, winners, and finishing positions. It is always about rounds, leaderboards, time, distance, laps, and other technical aspects. However, these aspects available in the betting market depend on the sport. For example, in Formula, you can wager on several betting markets, including betting on the one to win the next race, to finish in the top 10, to get the most points ahead of the championship, etc.

However, before you can wager your bets, it is vital to know the best strategies to help you get the best out of them.

Best Betting Strategies for Motorsport

Various strategies will help your motorsport journey. Here are some of them.

Bet on the Fastest Lap

Instead of betting on a race’s outright winner, you can wager on the racer to do the fastest lap. While you may feel the racer in the first position will run the fastest lap, it is not always so. Usually, the racer in the first position does everything to keep his position without necessarily trying to run the fastest. The driver will slow down strategically to preserve fuel, tires, and position.

As a result, the racers at the back will continue trying to catch the one in front, and one of them will most likely do the fastest lap. So instead of betting only on the one to win the race, you can bet on the fastest lap. You can also go on a double chance market in this situation.

Bet on Top 10

Another option you can go for to ease you from the pressure of betting on the winner is to wager on the top 10 or sometimes the top 6. Betting on the top 10 affords you more opportunities to get the best out of your bet.

Explore Racing Tracks

Before you wager on motorsport, you must study the race track you want to bet on. Some tracks have plenty of turns, others are full of straight, while some help overtake. It is essential to do your due diligence before you wager on any of the betting markets available. This will give you the chance to make the best betting decision.

Study the Drivers

Just before you jump on betting on a motorsport event, you should study and analyze all of the drivers. This is especially vital if you don’t know much about a race. Check for previous performances, and get an overview of each driver’s history. Review the drivers’ driving styles, and understand whether any of the drivers have a goal like fighting for the championship. This will help you make the best choice of who to wager on.

Focus on Teams’ Strength

Using Formula as an example, expecting a low-profile team to compete on the front foot with a team with well-developed cars could be challenging. It would help if you analyzed the strength of each team to see how well they can perform.

Understand the Weather

If you don’t know yet, then know that weather often affects races, and you must pay attention to how it can affect your bets. Some vehicles will perform well in good condition but struggle in extreme conditions. Usually, rain and extreme heat could affect the grip of bikes and cars. Also, the weather could affect the tire to wear off quickly and a vehicle’s fuel consumption. Knowing the race track’s weather will help you make the best-racing bet decisions.

How and Where to Bet on Motorsport?

The process of betting on motorsport is seamless. You can follow the steps below.

Select a Sportsbook

The first step to a successful wager on motorsport is to select a sportsbook to wager on. Since you cannot wager without a sportsbook, you need to choose from the catalog. However, if you compare betting in the US and betting in Europe or other regions, it will become clear that the markets entirely differ. So you may need to pay attention to the differences in order to avoid making betting mistakes.

Create an Account on the Betting Platform

The next step is to create an account with your chosen betting platform. You cannot wager on a sportsbook without creating an account with the platform. Almost all bookmakers make the registration process seamless, and you will be done within a few minutes. However, you will need to provide details, including your name, email address, and other information, to help the website create your account. Furthermore, some betting platforms will ask you to provide a government-issued ID to verify your account.

Fund your Account

You cannot bet without money, so you need to fund your betting account to wager on the bookmaker. You can use any deposit methods available on the betting platform to complete this process. Most of these simple methods and your payment will be made within minutes.

Select your picks

Once you finish depositing funds, you can choose your picks. Go to the sports section of the website and navigate to motorsport. When you open the competitions available, you will choose the game you want to bet on, and you can select the odds attached to the racer you want to bet on. Betting platforms will allow you to choose as many picks as you want. The more events you add, the bigger your picks are. However, it is less likely that you will win. So it would help if you found a balance as you choose.

Enter your Stake and Place your bets

Once you finish selecting your picks, go to your bet slip to enter your stake amount. After that, proceed to place your bets. You only need to wait for the outcome of the bets from here.

Conclusion

Betting on motorsport is quite different from betting on other sports. You will get more thrills as you wager since it involves fast actions. Different betting strategies could get your wager towards success, which we have discussed in this guide. The most important of them is to ensure you do your due diligence before you wager.