The Ultimate Guide to Road Tripping With an Electric Car

Road trips were synonymous with gasoline-powered vehicles for decades. That is no longer the case today following the introduction of electric cars on the market.

Although electric vehicles have been held back by their limited driving ranges for the longest time, a lot has changed since then. These days, EVs are enjoying steadily-growing popularity. Every new model boasts new and innovative features, including the capability to travel great distances.

How To Plan an Electric Car Road Trip

Since electric vehicles are now considered as performing at par when compared to traditional vehicles, it is possible to go on an exciting road trip with your EV. However, this doesn’t mean that you can or should ignore any pre-road trip preparations. As with all driving adventures, planning is a key element to ensure success.

Below are the steps you should follow to make your EV road trip hassle-free.

1. Plan Your Route

In the past, there were few charging stations for EVs, and this made it difficult for many electric car owners to find places where they can charge their batteries. The number of charging stations has steadily increased since then. If you’re going on an EV road trip, check your route to see if there’s an available charging station, and plan your trip based on this information.

Additionally, you should ensure that your electric car battery is fully charged before you go. There are also many EV locator apps that you can download to your smartphone and use to automatically map your route, so you don’t run out of gas, or in this case, electricity.

2. Maximize Battery Life

If you have done your research and are an experienced EV driver, your driving habits will likely affect the battery life of your vehicle. It’s a smart idea to have a safe driving style when you’re planning a road trip. In particular, you should work on conserving your battery’s energy by being gentle when using the brakes and by being wise when using the temperature and entertainment system settings of your electric car. If your EV comes with an eco mode driving feature, it’s also good if you use it.

Meanwhile, full battery charging can take anywhere from eight to twelve hours depending on how much leftover energy you have upon arriving at the nearest station. This should be included in your road trip plans. Also, given the timeframe for complete battery charging, you’ll have to check your road map for nearby motels where you can spend the night.

3. Utilize HOV Lanes

Use High Occupancy Vehicle lanes, if they are available to save time and energy, although you should check the existing laws of your state regarding this. Some of them, according to Northwest Collision Center, allow owners of electric cars to use HOV lanes, regardless of how many passengers they have, while others have stricter provisions.

4. Have a Plan B

There is always a chance that things will not go according to plan. This is where having a Plan B becomes important. Even though electric cars are becoming more popular, the infrastructure for charging is still not enough to meet public demands. As such, there could be fewer charging stations in the areas where you planned your route. A worst-case scenario is to arrive at a charging station and find that it’s not operational. It is thus important that you have an emergency plan so you don’t end up stranded in the middle of nowhere.

5. Plan Your Accommodations

If your plan involves a multi-day road trip, you should look for hotels and motels that offer affordable charging options. This can include free charging. or one that can be added to your total accommodation fees.

6. Check Your Electric Car

Determine if your electric vehicle is ready for a road trip. The battery should be observed carefully, particularly if it charges well and completely. Also, if your EV isn’t performing as well as a gas-powered car, you may want to have it fine tuned to ensure that it will last a two-way journey.

Key Takeaway

While electric cars are enjoying immense popularity, the question in the minds of many is if they can be taken on a road trip. The short answer is yes, but you’ll have to have a plan. Actually, a good road trip plan applies even to vehicles that run on regular gasoline. Otherwise, you’ll be taking your chances, and you could end up stranded if your vehicle, electric or not, suddenly suffers a breakdown.

With EVs, the main concern is the charging of the battery, so much of your plan should revolve around this. Thus, when preparing a road trip, the route you’ll take should be one where there are available charging stations. These are steadily being put up in many places, so all you have to do is identify where they are. Another concern is hotel accommodation, and ideally, you should settle for one that has charging services for electric cars.