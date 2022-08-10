Best ADA Casinos & Gambling Sites for US Players in 2022

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized platform that runs on the blockchain. It is a smart contract platform that allows developers to create and deploy decentralized applications. Cardano is also a cryptocurrency used to buy and sell goods and services.

As the value of ADA continues to rise, so does the interest of online casinos and gambling sites in offering ADA as a payment option. Currently, there are a handful of casinos and gambling sites that accept ADA, but the number is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

In this article, we’ll discuss the best ADA casinos and gambling sites for USA players in 2022. Moreover you must go for more information. They include:

1. Wild Casino

Wild Casino is one of the best ADA casinos in the USA. It is a licensed and regulated online casino that accepts ADA deposits and withdrawals. Wild Casino offers a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games.

It is the most visited casino with over 370 game titles and is popular for hosting live blackjack. It is among the few ADA casinos that offer USA –friendly live games, and most of its games are provided by a new deck. If you are looking for an ADA casino that accepts US players, then Wild Casino is a perfect choice. It is a safe and secure online casino.

2. BetOnline

BetOnline is another popular online casino and gambling site that accepts ADA. It offers various gambling options, including casino games, sports betting, and live poker tournaments. BetOnline is considered the best Cardano gambling site with over350 slots and other Cardano casino games.

This ADA Casino gambling site offers everything from horse betting, jackpot games, and amazing sports betting welcome bonus of up to 50% if you deposit a significant amount. However, you can get a 100% bonus on your first deposit of over $1,000. You can’t use this bonus in live betting or Racebook.

3. Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino is an ADA casino & gambling site for USA players in 2022. It is one of the most popular casinos in the United States and offers its players various games. The casino offers a wide range of bonuses and promotions to its players, which makes it one of the most attractive casinos in the country.

The casino has a user-friendly interface and is very easy to navigate. Ignition casino offers its players a wide variety of payment options, making it one of the most convenient casinos in the country. Ignition casino offers a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and video poker.

4. Slots.lv

Slots.lv is a great option for USA players who want to gamble with ADA. It is an online casino that offers various slots and other casino games. The site is available in English and French and accepts players from the United States. The casino offers a welcome bonus of up to $5,000 for new players and a reload bonus of $2,500 for existing players.

Slots.lv also offers a VIP program, allowing players exclusive bonuses and promotions. It has various slots, including classic, video, and progressive slots. The casino offers several table games, such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Players can also enjoy video poker and specialty games.

5. Intertops

Intertops is another popular online casino and gambling site that accepts ADA. This ADA casino has been in operation for over 20 years and is one of the most trusted names in the industry. Intertops offers various gambling options for USA players, including online slots, table games, video poker, and more.

What makes Intertops stand out from other online casinos is its commitment to customer service. They offer 24/7 support via live chat, email, and telephone, so you can always get help when needed. Intertops also has a very generous welcome bonus for new players. When you sign up, you’ll receive a 100% match on your first deposit up to $100.

6. SportsBetting.ag

SportsBetting.ag is another excellent option for USA players who want to gamble with ADA. They offer a wide range of betting options for professional and amateur sports bettors. They also have a very user-friendly interface that makes it easy to place bets and track your winnings.

SportsBetting.ag is also one of the few online gambling sites that accept ADA as payment. It makes it a desirable option for gamblers with a need to use ADA.

7. BetDSI

BetDSI is another popular online casino and gambling site that accepts ADA. It offers casino games and sports betting. BetDSI offers a variety of casino games, including blackjack, roulette, slots, and video poker. The site also offers a sportsbook to bet on your favorite teams and athletes.

The BetDSI sportsbook has various betting options, including Moneyline, point spread, and futures bets. You can bet on all major sports, including baseball, basketball, football, golf, and more. The site also offers live betting on select games.

Its online casino offers a variety of casino games, including blackjack, roulette, slots, and video poker. You can also take advantage of the site’s live dealer games. BetDSI is a great option for USA players looking for an online gambling site that offers a variety of gambling options. The site is safe and secure, and it offers a variety of bonuses and promotions.

8. Bovada

Bovada is one of the USA’s most popular online casinos and gambling sites. They offer a wide selection of games, a generous welcome bonus, and a wide variety of banking options.

They accept ADA as a deposit and withdrawal method and offer a wide range of gambling options, including slots, table games, and sports betting. If you’re looking for an online gambling site that offers a little bit of everything, Bovada is a great choice.