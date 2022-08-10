Weekend schedule for Richmond

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series head to Richmond Raceway this weekend while the Xfinity Series enjoys a week off from competition.

So far, the regular season has produced 15 different Cup Series winners with only three races remaining. Seven drivers have officially clinched a spot in the Playoffs via wins and accumulated points. They include Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin.

The Camping World Truck Series Playoffs continue at Richmond as the track hosts the second of three races in the Round of 10. Grant Enfinger went to victory lane last week at Indianapolis, securing his spot in the next round. That leaves nine drivers competing for their chance to advance to the Round of 8.

Press Pass Live on NASCAR.com will be available throughout the weekend providing additional coverage.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, August 13

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) FS1

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle, 2 Laps, All Entries – FS1

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Groups A & B – USA/MRN/SiriusXM

5:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B) Single Vehicle, 2 Laps, 2 Rounds) USA/MRN/SiriusXM

8 p.m.: Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation

Stages 70/140/250 Laps = 187.5 Miles

The Purse: $744,951

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 14

3 p.m.: Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400

Stages 70/230/400 Laps = 300 Miles

The Purse: $1,159,436

USA/MRN/SiriusXM