Sally McNulty Forms Partnership with Skip Barber Racing

PHOENIX, Ariz., (August 11, 2022) – Sports car racer Sally McNulty has exciting changes ahead for the remainder of the 2022 TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School championship. Forming a new midseason partnership, Sally McNulty and Skip Barber Racing will join forces for the remainder of the season, beginning with Rounds 9 and 10 of the championship at Road America in Wisconsin, August 19-21. McNulty will pilot the brand-new No. 780 Borla Exhaust Skip Barber 11th Generation Civic Si for the remainder of the 2022 championship. Making this cooperative even more significant, only two turnkey 11th Generation Civic Si Honda Performance Development (HPD) race chassis was created for 2022 and are the beginning of the next generation of HPD racing.

“I am beyond pumped for the opportunity to race the new generation of Civic Si turnkey race car by Honda, as well as work with a championship-winning team,” said McNulty. “I graduated from Skip Barber School with my competition license, and it just feels right to race under their name as well. Looking forward to growing as a driver and competitor with them for the rest of the 2022 season!”

McNulty, a first-generation racer, began her racing career by participating in track day experiences which progressed to participating in local National Auto Sport Association (NASA) events. In 2019, she then advanced to the TC America series, earning multiple top-five finishes.

From mechanical issues to on-track incidents, McNulty has faced a challenging season. She is currently sixth in the TCA America championship point standings, eager for the new energy of a promising partnership with Skip Barber Racing. Looking to finish the season strong, she has three more double-headers with the new car and team to amass more points.

Despite setbacks, she remains steadfast in her goal to be the first woman to win the overall championship. McNulty and Skip Barber Racing will start fresh for the 2023 championship, which has already been announced to begin at NOLA Motorsports Park, February 24-26.

“We worked with Sally leading into her rookie season in TC America,” said Adam Roberts, TC Team Manager. “Through our 3 Day Racing School and 2 Day Advanced Racing we were able to help Sally transition from Time Attack driver to licensed TC America racer. We built our race team to support our alumni, it’s great to have Sally drive for us. The whole team is excited to support her as she continues to develop her craft.”

A historic road course, Road America, is a flowing 4.048 miles and 14 turns. The weekend consists of two practice sessions, a qualifying, and two forty-minute races. Both races will be available on YouTube.com/GTWorld with flag-to-flag coverage. Race one will begin Saturday at 1:10 pm Central and race two on Sunday at 10:05 am Central. For more information, visit www.tcamerica.us.

Rounds 9 & 10

Road America

August 19-21

Rounds 11 & 12

Sebring International Raceway

September 23-25

Round 13 & 14

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

October 7-9