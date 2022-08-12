What Steps Should You Take After a Car Accident in Indianapolis?

After experiencing a car accident, most victims are dizzy and disoriented, according to the information posted about Indianapolis accident statistics at in.gov.cji. In 2020, the number of deaths totaled almost 35,000 among drivers aged 25 to 35. Crashes increased overall despite fewer road miles driven during the height of the Covid-19 shutdowns.

Managing Your Accident Professionally

Despite temporary disorientation, following some rules and steps after an accident is important. Remember that a car accident can generate several permanent consequences, and you must consider them thoroughly. Taking the following steps can protect your rights and maximize the compensation you will eventually receive for your injuries, non-economic losses, or property damages:

Report the Accident

The first step is calling to report the accident, even if the damage seems minor. You, the other driver, passengers, and injured bystanders can receive medical help. The law enforcement officers will interview both parties and any third-party witnesses. They will also examine the conditions surrounding the accident and make a preliminary determination of fault for the accident.



Calling the police is a necessary action for having a police report prepared, which many insurance companies require in their claims processes. Determining the relative percentage of fault for the accident is also critical in Indiana because the at-fault insurance state relies on the information to determine who primarily pays the bill for accident compensation.

Collect Relevant Information About the Accident

If capable of doing so, collect information about the accident as accurately and thoroughly as you can. Get the other driver’s details, including driver’s license information, insurance policy number, vehicle registration, and contact details. Also, note the law enforcement officer’s name, and prepare a summary of your version of what happened.



It’s important to include all the details that you remember. Take down the names of any third-party accident witnesses for possible corroborating testimony.

Seek Medical Checkup and Emergency Treatment

It’s important to schedule a professional checkup with a qualified doctor because adrenaline highs after an accident could disguise pain and discomfort. In addition, internal injuries and muscle injuries often don’t manifest immediately. Likewise, concussions and whiplash symptoms usually don’t appear instantly.



Some of the most common injuries sustained during car accidents include:

Concussions or other head injuries

Spinal damage like herniated discs

Broken ribs or other bones

Whiplash and other types of soft tissue damage like sprains

Cuts, bruises, and scrapes

Possible burns

Hire an Attorney

Hiring an experienced attorney as quickly as possible is highly recommended for dealing with the opposing side. When you get help from a car accident lawyer in Indianapolis, you receive representation on a contingency basis, which means the lawyer wins your case or you don’t pay any fee. In addition, you can get help arranging a medical payment plan and a top-notch investigation of the circumstances of your case.

In an Indiana car accident case, it’s important to try to establish that the other side is responsible for more than 50% of the accident. That’s the only way you can receive compensation in Indiana because the state operates on a comparative at-fault insurance approach.



That means your compensation is limited to the percentage of the other driver’s at-fault determination. If the other driver is held as less than 50% at-fault for the accident, you can receive no compensation.

Filing an Insurance Claim

Filing an insurance claim should occur as quickly as possible after discussing your case with your attorney. You shouldn’t have insurance and lawsuit talks in front of the other driver to prevent them from getting advanced insight into your strategy.



Your insurance company can confirm your policy coverage and arrange for a rental if needed. In addition, your insurance company might recommend options for repairing your vehicle.



Arranging for bills to be sent directly to your insurer streamlines the claims process, but you might face a recalcitrant insurer – especially from the other driver. You don’t have to submit to detailed cross-examination by the other driver’s insurance company. Ideally, those questions will be fielded by your attorney.

To Summarize

You’re in the midst of a car accident. What should you do next? First of all, gather all of the relevant information about the other cars involved in the collision. Obtain contact information of any witnesses, including license plate numbers. Gather all relevant information regarding each car’s insurance and registration status. If possible, take pictures of the damages and gather as much information as possible. Also, get as much information about the accident as possible, including who was at fault. After you receive medical treatment for your injuries, take all your files and information to your attorney and start a claim or lawsuit process to get the compensation you deserve.