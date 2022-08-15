7 Useful Tips That Will Help You Avoid Car Accidents and Stay Safe

Every day, traffic accidents occur, and while some may be inevitable, many of them may be avoided. In fact, more than 90% of car accidents are preventable. What can you do, therefore, to prevent a vehicle accident? You can help to make the roadways a safer place by following the rules, resisting the urge to drink and drive, and being a more attentive driver. In other words, the solution is pretty straightforward: apply common sense and observe the fundamental traffic laws.

Know the traffic rules

The most important thing when it comes to driving safely is high-quality driver training, where traffic rules are mastered in detail. However, over time, it happens that drivers forget some rules. In that sense, it is a good idea for drivers to refresh the materials that they may have forgotten if they do not drive for a long period of time. Likewise, it is important to stay updated on car crash stories as this will keep you alert and won’t let you become negligent. The more you know about the importance of safety on the road, the more responsible you will be!

Obey the traffic rules

On the other hand, no matter how many responsibilities you have, breaking the law will only get you to your destination five minutes faster while endangering you and other road users.

Respect the speed restrictions: When you’re behind the wheel, remember that your automobile is a powerful machine. Drive carefully and within the established limits. When you drive too quickly, you lose control of the vehicle. It is more difficult to stop a fast-moving automobile in a split second, and there are times when just a split second is enough to cause an accident. Similarly, failing to use turn signals is one of the ways to cause uncertainty on the road. Therefore, while changing lanes, be careful to utilize your turn signal. By doing this, you not only let the cars around you know what you’re going to do but also how much space you need.

Take a break if you are too tired

According to some studies, tiredness and decreased focus are some of the main contributors to traffic accidents. In that way, to avoid a bad driving outcome, we recommend not driving when you are tired and sleep-deprived. On the other hand, during driving, especially on long distances, you should take breaks as often as possible. In addition, make sure you stop by a restaurant and get some drinking water and sweets to restore concentration in moments of fatigue.

Avoid driving in bad weather conditions

One of the main factors contributing to traffic accidents is fog and poor visibility on the road. Winter weather conditions, including snow, rain, and ice, call for extra gear as well as extreme caution because operating a motor vehicle in such weather conditions takes a lot of practice. Due to insufficient signaling, there are several areas on our roads that are particularly difficult to drive in snow or fog and should be avoided.

By the same token, it is preferable to avoid driving at night. This is because your range of vision is substantially decreased at night, and an approaching car’s headlights might temporarily blind you, which could result in an accident with serious consequences.

When driving, do not use your phone

Recently, using a phone while driving has become a more frequent cause of accidents. It’s important to realize that the road is your primary concern when you’re driving. So, avoid tampering with your phone and avoid situations that require you to glance at the screen. Instead, activate your Bluetooth so that any critical calls or information may be passed via your hearing aid. Your senses won’t be completely focused on what is going on around you, even if you use a hands-free set. A split-second of inattention is all it takes to endanger and kill someone.

Do not drink and drive

Drinking in an intoxicated state can lead to devastating consequences for you and other drivers. This is because alcohol (mis)use is known to substantially decrease cognitive abilities such as concentration and focus – the two key components in the act of driving.

Keep your distance safely

When driving and stopping at a light, you need to be sure that you maintain a safe distance in front of you. It is probable that you will rear-end the person in front of you if you maintain this gap. Likewise, maintaining enough distance from the vehicle in front of you while driving will give you time to react if they suddenly slam on the brakes.

Although safe driving habits may seem so obvious to drivers, in today’s busy driving environment, they are sometimes forgotten, neglected, or just plain disregarded. Exercising this knowledge can help make the roads safer for everyone.