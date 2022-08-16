DXDT Racing Ready for Racecars, Brats, and Cheese at Road America Doubleheader

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., (August 16, 2022) – DXDT Racing may be in for an exciting weekend of racing at Road America for the next rounds of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS. Dubbed “America’s National Park of Speed,” Road America’s long straight and sweeping corners provide no shortage of excitement and promise to deliver nail-biting action for the weekend ahead, August 19-21.

Twenty cars are set to compete in the weekend’s festivities for the GT World Challenge America series, with the Pro/Am class making up more than half of the field. DXDT Racing will kick off the weekend with race fans in downtown Elkhart Lake on Thursday, August 18 at Siebkens Resort. From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the official welcome party will feature a parade of all of the weekend’s race cars, a driver autograph session, outdoor food and drinks, and live music for fans to enjoy while admiring all the cars on display. The event will be free and open to the public.

After recently completing a two-day private test on the 4.048-mile circuit, the DXDT Racing No. 63 usalco Mercedes AMG GT3 and No. 08 Qelo Mercedes AMG GT3 are ready to compete in back-to-back races on Saturday and Sunday, in Rounds 9 and 10 of the 14-round championship. Drivers David Askew, Dirk Muller, Scott Smithson, and Bryan Sellers may have to deal with mixed weather conditions that are often the norm for the Wisconsin-based road course. Though the weekend schedule shows sunny skies and clear conditions for Friday’s practice sessions, Saturday and Sunday’s race days have a 50% chance of rain for both days.

Fitted with two drivers, each Mercedes AMG GT3 will compete in a pair of 90-minute races. Askew and Smithson, the amateur-ranked drivers, will take the green flag for race one on Saturday at 2:15 PM Central, then hand the driving duties over to their professionally ranked drivers to finish the race. Muller and Sellers will start race two on Sunday afternoon at 1:15 PM CT, and as their co-drivers did the day before, pit halfway through to let their teammates finish the event. Both races will air live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

DRIVER QUOTES

David Askew | No. 63 USALCO Mercedes AMG GT3

Road America is a favorite. It’s one of the “Big Tracks.” Everything about it is big: big speed, big corners, big straights, “The Kink,” it has it all! Another great aspect are the fans. The track really has a “car guy/gal culture” and the fans always turn out. I really love chatting with the fans that stop by the tent. I always try to put a little kid in the car, you never know who’s going to get the bug and be the next Lewis Hamilton. Let’s not forget the “egger with brat.” Nowhere else can you get brat on your egg sandwich. You can tell I like this track!

Dirk Müller | No. 63 USALCO Mercedes AMG GT3

I’m really looking forward to racing at Road America this weekend. Road America is one of my favorite race tracks in North America and probably the world. It has all the right challenges: fast and slow speed corners, technical corners, and some elevation changes in there too. You really have to dial the car in for a good setup here. I’m very pleased with where we are as a team right now. With every test, we’re doing huge improvements, day by day. We’re doing a good job of making the team stronger every day we work together. I’m very pleased we had a couple of good test days here at Road America last week. When we concluded, we were looking very strong and will build from there. A podium is on our minds for this weekend and having both cars on the podium would be stellar. As always, I’m really happy to be here and am looking forward to it.

Scott Smithson | No. 08 Qelo Mercedes AMG GT3

Road America is one of my favorite tracks on the calendar. we had a good test and we are looking to have a good result. Hopefully, we can turn things around and finish out the season strong.

Bryan Sellers | No. 08 Qelo Mercedes AMG GT3

Road America is an amazing racetrack with so much history. I love the city, and I love the race. Historically Mercedes has been a great car for this track and hopefully, we can turn that into a result.

ABOUT DXDT RACING

DXDT Racing is a high-performance sports car racing team founded in 2014 by team principal David Askew and located in Statesville, N.C. The Team’s primary focus is GT3 and Touring Car racing in North America. DXDT is a provider of turnkey racing support and delivers customized racing solutions for its clients and sponsors. DXDT is a performance-driven team comprised of highly experienced racing professionals capable of delivering wins and championships, including ten wins in GT World Challenge and a Rookie of the Year in 2020 alone. Follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for race season updates.

About USALCO

USALCO is the premier manufacturer of Aluminum based chemicals for industrial and municipal markets. USALCO® is the leader in potable as well as industrial water and wastewater treatment chemistry. We are well-known for high quality and low cost alumina chemical applications, such as products for the manufacture of catalysts, titanium dioxide and molecular sieves. With over 60 years of experience in manufacturing coagulants, USALCO’s extensive product line includes our industry leading brands DelPAC®, AlcoPAC®, and Delta-Floc®. USALCO has 27 manufacturing locations, as well as its own dedicated fleet of trucks, ready to service needs anywhere in North America.

About Qelo

Qelo is a seasoned land development firm, founded and managed by experienced partners who hold over 50 years combined experience in real estate investment and capital management. The firm’s varied projects range from land development, vertical construction, and land banking. Qelo focuses on a portfolio of diversified projects throughout the ever-expanding Utah market and across the Intermountain West – this focus allows the firm to strategically select high-quality short-term and long-term projects to take advantage of a rapidly expanding economy within the region.

For more information, visit www.qelocapital.com.