Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen International

Go Bowling at the Glen

Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, six top-10 finishes and has led 25 laps



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger earned his first-ever NCS win at Watkins Glen International

He has recorded three top five finishes, has an average finish of 9.9 and has led 58 laps at Watkins Glen in the NCS

In 2022, Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes and has led five laps

“Watkins Glen will always be a special place for me. The crowd is always amazing and the memories from my first Cup win will last forever. Ever since they repaved the track, it’s been a challenge for me, but with the NextGen car in the Cup Series, it may be completely different. Hopefully we will have two really great finishes for the weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on Watkins Glen International

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at Watkins Glen in the NCS

He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“We had a good week at Richmond and have something to really build on that we can use this weekend at Watkins Glen. The road courses have been pretty decent tracks for us so far this season, so hopefully we will be able to contend.” – Justin Haley on Watkins Glen International



Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, August 20 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 14 top five and 36 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 341 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 271 laps

Hemric: 53 laps

Cassill: 17 Laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Cassill has made five starts at Watkins Glen in the NXS

Landon Cassill has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season and has an average finish of 15.7

He has led 17 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“Coming off a top 10 finish in Michigan, I’m excited to get to Watkins Glen this weekend. We have been gaining speed the last few weeks and I am excited to build on that and keep that momentum going. We’ve also had a ton of speed at the road courses this year, so I know Kaulig Racing will bring some fast Chevrolets this week.” – Landon Cassill on Watkins Glen International

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has made three starts and led 11 laps at Watkins Glen

Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 16.3 in 2022 and has led 53 laps in 2022

“Watkins Glen is more of a speedway-style road course since it was repaved. I feel like each time I go back there, the track is getting a little bit more of its character back and losing a little bit of grip throughout the runs. That makes it a ton of fun and also challenging. As a team, we need to minimize our mistakes and execute at a high level to give ourselves the best opportunity at the end.” – Daniel Hemric on Watkins Glen International

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 271 laps, recorded two wins, nine top five and 18 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.0 in the 2022 NXS season

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.