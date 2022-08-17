RFK Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen

RFK Racing heads to New York for the fifth road course race of the season. Just two races – including this weekend’s – are left in the 2022 regular season with both RFK drivers needing a win. RFK has six wins all-time at The Glen including three in the Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Watkins Glen

Sunday, Aug. 21 | 3 p.m. ET

USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

There’s Nothing You Can’t Do, Now You’re in New York

In 107 NCS starts at WGI, RFK has three wins, 23 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes along with four poles. All three of RFK’s victories came with former driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin (1993, 1994, 1995).

Buescher’s Recent Road Course Results

Buescher has quietly put himself in the conversation for drivers that have excelled on road courses as of late. Dating back to February of 2019, Buescher ranks sixth in average finish among active drivers with a 12.6 average result across 16 races. All five of his career top-10s on road courses – and three top fives – have come in the last four seasons.

Dating back five road course races, Buescher has finishes of 10th (Indy 2022), sixth (Road America 2022), second (Sonoma 2022), 21st (COTA 2022) and third (ROVAL 2021). He led laps in two of those, and earned a P3 finish in stage two in Sonoma before going on to run second to the No. 99.

Top of the List, King of the Hill

Martin secured three-straight wins for RFK at the famed New York road course from 1993-95. He started on the pole for each of the three races and led a combined 183 laps during the three-year streak.

Tale of the Tape – Road Courses

In 240 road course starts all-time in the NCS, Jack Roush’s Fords have won five races and tallied 40 top-five and 83 top-10 finishes, along with six poles. In those 240 starts, an RFK Ford has led 585 laps for an average finish of 17.6.

RFK Watkins Glen Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1994 Martin Cup

1995 Martin Cup

1998 Ruttman Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2012 Edwards NXS