KENNINGTON CONTINUES SEASON OF CONSISTENCY AT OHSWEKEN

August 17, 2022. Showcasing a special “Super Clean” paint scheme for round 10 of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series, DJ Kennington and the #17 Super Clean Dodge team once again showed their tenacity and came away with their seventh top-ten finish of the season at Ohsweken Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario Tuesday night. Another strong result kept Kennington tied for top spot in the overall championship standings.

The first ever Pinty’s Series race on a dirt oval presented several unique challenges and the #17 Super Clean Dodge team handled them all. A first-time event, on a new track, with several U.S. based elite drivers and dirt specialists in the field along with a car that wasn’t handling quite right during practice.

Following practice, the team dug in and made changes prior to qualifying and Kennington claimed the win in his qualifying heat race, putting the #17 Super Clean machine on the front row for the 100-lap feature.

Throughout the night Kennington fought off the challenges from other competitors. He tried different racing lines in the #17 Super Clean Dodge and remained in the mix near the front of the field for the entire race.

A late caution flag set up a two-lap dash to the finish that brought all kinds of action. Kennington avoid much of the bumping and grinding to the checkers and collected a sixth-place finish in the #17 Super Clean Dodge

With three races remaining in the season, DJ Kennington is tied for the overall championship lead.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“We were pretty sure it would be a hectic race and it sure was. I’m glad we were able to showcase the Super Clean brand and have some fun with it for this event. Great job by everyone to put this show on. I had some fun racing with the #22 car and others. Most importantly the whole team worked hard to prepare and make adjustments when we needed them, a good points day keeps us on top of the championship, that’s our focus. We’ll be back in our Castrol Edge scheme for the next race looking for another good finish.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team return to Quebec to race at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec on Saturday August 27th.

TV & Live Streaming

The Pinty’s 100 will be broadcast on Sunday August 21st at 1:30PM ET on TSN and RDS2 on Saturday September 10th at 1PM ET. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

