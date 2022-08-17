CATHCART TEAM PUTS IN STRONG EFFORT AT OHSWEKEN

(August 17, 2022) Bryan Cathcart and the #71 Cathcart Racing team shared in the experience of the first ever NASCAR Pinty’s Series event on a dirt oval Tuesday night at Ohsweken Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario. Cathcart welcomed the challenge and found his groove during the 100-lap feature race.

Joining the #71 team to help out was former Pinty’s racer and CASCAR Champion Peter Gibbons who made the journey from his home in North Carolina. Gibbons & Cathcart are longtime friends and Pete helped Bryan with the car set up and tutored him about racing on dirt.

Running as many laps as possible during practice to get comfortable, Cathcart continued to gain confidence racing the #71 during heat races for qualifying. Starting deep in the field the Peterborough, Ontario driver wasn’t completely happy with the car and made a pit stop at the scheduled midway break for handling adjustments.

Once the racing resumed the #71 machine was feeling better and Cathcart began moving forward. However, Cathcart was forced to take evasive action a few laps later to avoid an incident between two other competitors losing several positions in the process.

Bryan Cathcart Quotes:

“It’s always great to see Pete, he really did help us out a lot with the car. A lot of the guys used to work on his team, so it was nice to have the gang back together. The whole team did a great job. Definitely still have a lot to learn about dirt racing, but we made some good progress over the two days. This was another great event for the series, a lot of good racers in this one and a fantastic crowd on hand. Hats off to everyone for a great job”.

Next Up:

Bryan Cathcart and the #71 Cathcart Dodge team are back in action Saturday August 27th at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec.

TV & Live Streaming:

The Pinty’s 100 will be broadcast on Sunday August 21st at 1:30PM ET on TSN and RDS2 on Saturday September 10th at 1PM ET. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.