Team Chevy Going ‘World Wide’ at INDYCAR Season’s Final Oval

Chevrolet going for fifth win at World Wide Technology Raceway since 2012

DETROIT (August 17, 2022) – Chevrolet drivers and the rest of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will close the oval-racing season this weekend at one of the Bowtie Brand’s most successful venues on the schedule: World Wide Technology Raceway for Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

The 1.25-mile, egg-shaped oval is a favorite of drivers throughout the series, and especially those in the Chevrolet camp. Chevy-powered teams have won four of the six races at WWTR since INDYCAR returned to the track – formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park – in 2017 after a 13-year absence.

Chevrolet leads in Engine Manufacturer points on the strength of nine wins and 10 pole positions in 14 races. Two of those wins came in the last short-oval event – the Iowa doubleheader in late July.

“Racing at World Wide Technology Raceway is always a great challenge from the standpoints of both drivers and engineers,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet Program Manager for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. “The differences in banking and degree of turn-in on opposite ends of the track is unique from any ovals we’ve run in IndyCar in the V6 era. Although it’s not as short as Iowa, we absolutely can take some of the lessons we learned in our two strong showings there and apply them to this weekend.

“We’re at that spot in the season where every lap and every point becomes critical in the Engine Manufacturer and Driver championships,” Buckner added. “Any amount of improvement or progress over the course of an event weekend can make the difference between winning and losing a championship. We want to do everything we can to make sure we remain in good position heading to the final two races.”

Will Power, driver of Team Penske’s No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet, leads a crowded Drivers Championship race by six points over Scott Dixon. Another Team Penske driver – Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet, is fourth in points with a series-high four victories this season.

Newgarden (three wins) and Power (one win) have combined for Chevrolet’s four triumphs at WWTR since 2017. The two have finished on the podium each of the last two rounds at the circuit with Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, No. 5 McLaren Chevrolet, finishing second to Newgarden in the previous two World Wide Technology Raceway events.

Ed Carpenter Racing team owner Ed Carpenter, driving the No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet, also has a strong history at the track with a runner-up finish in 2019.

Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series wind down the 2022 season with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 20. The race will air live starting at 6 p.m. ET on USA, the Peacock streaming service, IndyCar Radio Network affiliates and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160). Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.

BY THE NUMBERS: Chevrolet in INDYCAR

· 1: Chevrolet’s position in the INDYCAR Engine Manufacturer standings after 14 races

· 2: Consecutive front-row starts in the Indianapolis 500 for Rinus Veekay of Ed Carpenter Racing

· 2: Consecutive podium sweeps for Team Chevy at World Wide Technology Raceway – each with the same drivers and finishing order – Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Will Power

· 3: Victories at WWTR for Team Penkse’s Josef Newgarden including each of the last two years

· 4: Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway for Chevrolet since IndyCar’s return in 2017 – Josef Newgarden (2017, 2020, 2021) and Will Power (2018)

· 4: Consecutive victories by Chevrolet to open the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin won the pole and race at St. Petersburg. Penske teammate Josef Newgarden won at Texas and Long Beach, and Pato O’Ward was victorious at Barber Motorsport Park for Arrow McLaren SP

· 6: Different Chevrolet drivers to win races dating to the start of 2020. Scott McLaughlin was the most recent at St. Petersburg

· 6: Number of Manufacturer Championships in the NTT INDYCAR Series since 2012

· 6: Number of Team Chevy Driver/Entrant championships since 2012

· 14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including past 11 with Chevrolet. He won at Belle Isle in 2022

· 26: Wins by Will Power since 2012. All have come with Chevrolet, giving him the most of any driver with same manufacturer

· 41: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver

· 104: Chevrolet victories in NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012

· 114: Earned poles by Chevrolet since 2012

· 179: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR

