6 Things You Should Do In Case Of a Serious Car Accident

The risk of being involved in a car accident is high, and we must be prepared for it if it ever happens to us. Whether it’s a fender bender or a serious collision, you should know what to do immediately and what things to avoid. You might be disoriented at the beginning, but you need to focus and look for things that will be useful later. If you don’t know what to do, these 6 things will help you out after a car accident.

Seek Medical Attention Immediately

After a collision, you must check yourself for injuries. If you don’t feel any pain, it doesn’t mean there isn’t a hidden injury you’re not aware of yet. Make sure everyone involved in the accident is fine and wait for EMT.

Get your vehicle to the side of the road, if it can be moved, to prevent further accidents. Visit a doctor immediately after for a check-up to see if you sustained any internal injuries. Keep receipts and any documents related to your injury, as it will help substantiate your compensation claim. Write down every medical expense as it will be calculated in your award.

Gather Information at the Accident Scene

Don’t leave the scene unless you’ve gathered all the information you need. You have a limited time until things change at the scene so take as many pictures as you can of the cars involved in the accident, skid marks, broken glass, any damage to the car, road signs, and anything you can think of no matter how trivial it might seem. Ask for the contact information of everyone involved in the accident, including the other driver, passengers, witnesses, or bystanders.

Each person will have information about how the accident happened and what they saw, which might be to your advantage. Ask for the other driver’s name, insurance information, address, and contact information. Finally, wait for the police to finish their report and get a copy of it, as it will contain vital information regarding the accident.

Call Your Insurance Company

Even if you’re not at fault, you must contact your insurance company immediately after the accident. The auto insurance company will help you start the procedures for your accident claim, especially if your vehicle needs extensive repairs. If you have personal injury protection insurance, as per the guidelines found on MKHLawyers, notify your insurance company that you will use it as it reduces the chance of claim rejection. You might find weaknesses in your current policy, so you can discuss with the insurance company how it can be improved.

Contact Your Health Insurance Company

If the accident wasn’t your fault, don’t assume the other party will cover your medical expenses right away. It will take time before that happens. You’ll be responsible for any medical expenses, and it will put financial stress on you. That’s why it’s crucial to call your health insurance company to help you cover the expenses. Notifying your health insurance company about your accident injuries will also reveal the scope and the limits of your coverage. It’s important to know what the company will cover, as unexpected expenses can leave you exposed financially.

Avoid Social Media and Discussing Responsibility

Saying “I’m sorry” at the accident scene, even if it was meant to sympathize with someone else, will be held against you as an admission of guilt. People tend to get into heated arguments after an accident. Avoid them at any cost, and don’t get dragged into “who did what”. Avoid talking with insurance representatives from the other driver’s party, as they will try to get you to admit guilt.

Oversharing information about the accident or even your personal life on social media can be held against you as evidence of good health. Keep a low profile until you get your compensation so you don’t lose your rights.

Consult with Your Lawyer

If you don’t have a lawyer, hire one immediately. Lawyers are a valuable asset when it comes to personal injury or auto accidents. They have extensive knowledge and experience in these matters and will know how to handle the claim from the beginning till the end. The compensation claim is a long process that can take a year. Let your lawyer handle all the legalities while you focus on your recovery.

Following these guidelines will increase your chances of getting your compensation claim, whether for personal injury or damage to your vehicle. Make sure to collect and save all the documents regarding the accident, as it will strengthen your claim. The claim process takes a long time, so stay patient and don’t lose hope.