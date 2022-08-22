What you Need to Know Before you Buy a New Car

A new car can be an expensive purchase. The average new car price has hit record levels more than once since the end of last year and is now heading towards $50,000.

Whatever the reason for these increases, the current cost of a new car makes it more important than ever to fully understand what you are purchasing. Brands and models can differ dramatically when it comes to quality, efficiency, performance, and reliability.

Before you buy a new car, there are factors to be taken into consideration and understood.

What should you be aware of before you buy a new car?

Some reasons for buying a car are simply personal preference and could be considered subjective. Perhaps you prefer Ford over Chevrolet, not due to any in-depth comparison but because your family has always driven Ford cars. Or, maybe you have practical reasons for choosing a certain car such as the terrain you mostly drive on.

Despite your personal preferences, there are other things you need to know before choosing a car from the insurance costs to understanding depreciation. Listed under here are certain things you should look at before you buy a new car.

Knowing the best place to buy a new car

Before you can buy your new vehicle you need to know where to go. Typically this will be a local showroom but this won’t always be the best option.

Nowadays, digital car retail is becoming popular among people looking for a new automobile. There is a certain degree of convenience in selecting a car online, and there is more choice.

Instead of restricting yourself to local dealerships, you can search further afield for the right car at the best price. Visiting Lum’s Auto Center also shows that you can book a test drive online and have the car delivered to your home. Financing can be arranged through online car dealers, and they will be able to give advice just as you would normally receive in a showroom.

How to compare vehicles

You can use comparison websites and depreciation calculators to get some idea of how your potential purchases line up against each other. You could make a list of what you require in your new vehicle and then compare this against each car you are considering.

Considerations when comparing vehicles should be fuel economy, reliability, price, and safety features at least.

Understand how to gauge reliability

How dependable your car is will have a huge bearing on the financial burden it places on you. You can’t control fuel prices but you can choose an efficient vehicle to help mitigate the costs, and you can also choose a more reliable car.

Some models just seem more prone to problems than others. Fortunately, Consumer Reports has car reliability guides that cover all manner of areas. Consumer reviews are also another way to gauge satisfaction with car purchases.

Will the car suit your driving style?

You should consider what type of driving you mainly do. Are you mostly in town or in the city, or do you do long distances on highways? Perhaps you go off-road frequently. Or maybe you want to choose a car for camping and recreational purposes, or you need a work vehicle.

This factor will affect what type of new car will suit you. You should also consider fuel economy now. If you are mostly driving in the city then you will want a car that is efficient at lower speeds, typically below 55mph.

And, you won’t need 4-wheel drive or bull bars in the town or city, so an SUV may be a pointless investment compared to a saloon.

How much will the insurance be?

In 2022, the average cost of car insurance in the states is around $1,630 per annum. How much you pay will depend on several factors, some of which are in your control, and others not so much.

Your occupation, the state you live in, and your credit rating, can all affect how much your premiums are. The car you purchase will have a major impact on what your monthly insurance payments too.

How likely your car is to be stolen will be a factor. Insurance companies monitor theft rates per vehicle model and region. The size of the engine will also affect the insurance costs. Typically, sporty, luxury, and electric cars will cost more. This is because either the car is more likely to be driven fast and therefore has a higher chance of being involved in an accident, or because parts are more expensive.

Summary

Many more factors and metrics can be used to help decide on what car to buy, but if you consider the ones above you should be able to make a good choice.

When it comes to choosing a vendor, look for good customer service, and a dealership that fits your requirements. Look for reliability, and fuel efficiency, and make sure you look into how much the insurance will cost before you buy a new car.