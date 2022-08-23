Kaulig Racing and Haley Team up with DaaBIN Store for Wawa 250

LEXINGTON, N.C. (August 23, 2022) – Kaulig Racing will join forces with DaaBIN Store for Justin Haley’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) return at Daytona International Speedway.

DaaBIN Store, a family-friendly bin store that features one-of-a-kind treasures weekly, will make its 2022 NASCAR debut at the “World Center of Racing” on Haley’s No. 14 Chevrolet for the Wawa 250. DaaBIN Store is also excited to use this opportunity with Kaulig Racing to announce the expansion and franchising of its stores.

“We’re excited to be a part of NASCAR with Justin and Kaulig Racing,” said Andy Weichers, CEO of DaaBin Store Inc. “We couldn’t think of a better group of people to announce our new franchise model with. It’s been exciting to take DaaBIN Store from an idea to a multi-state business that’s now partnering with former Daytona winner, Justin Haley, for a night race at Daytona.”

DaaBIN Store also works with local communities to promote inclusion by hiring adults with disabilities.

“We are always excited to welcome new partners on board here at Kaulig Racing” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “DaaBin Store being a family-owned business that also actively strives for inclusivity is something that we hold valuable at Kaulig Racing. We’re truly proud to see the No.14 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet hit the track at Daytona.”

In addition to partnering with Kaulig Racing in Daytona, DaaBIN Store will extend its partnership to Daniel Hemric and the No. 11 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24th.

Look to see the reigning Wawa 250 Champion take to the high banks in the No. 14 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet on Friday, August 26th at 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on the USA network.

For more information on DaaBIN Store and Franchising Opportunities please visit www.daabinstore.com.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.