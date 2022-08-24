JR Motorsports and Director of Competition Ryan Pemberton Part Ways

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 24, 2022) – Effective today, JR Motorsports and its director of competition, Ryan Pemberton, announced the decision to amicably part ways.

Pemberton has been with JRM since 2012, overseeing car research and development and managing competition and personnel for JRM’s four NASCAR Xfinity Series teams. Under his guidance the team has won three NXS championships (2014, 2017 and 2018) and 58 races, bringing the organization’s tally to 67 victories to date.

“Ryan has been essential to JRM’s success over the past decade,” said L.W. Miller, JRM’s director of motorsports. “We asked a lot of him when he came here in 2012, and he not only embraced the challenge, but he helped us right the ship. In the process, he laid the groundwork for a winning culture. Ryan’s given this organization a tremendous amount and I can’t thank him enough.”

In the 2014 season, Pemberton took on the additional responsibility of crew chief for JRM’s No. 7 team. He led then-driver Regan Smith to a season-opening win at Daytona International Speedway en route to a runner-up finish in the championship point standings.

“There are so many talented people at JR Motorsports and I’m fortunate to have been part of it,” said Pemberton. “We won a lot of races and a few championships, but more importantly we had fun doing it. I’m grateful to Dale, Kelley and L.W. for everything and so very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. I’m looking forward to spending some much-needed time with my family while I decide what the next chapter holds.”

In addition to his role as director of motorsports, Miller will serve as interim director of competition for the remainder of 2022.

