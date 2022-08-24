Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 25 laps

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has three starts and has led one lap at Daytona in the NCS

So far in the 2022 NCS season, Hemric has one top-10 finish and two top-15 finishes, with an average finish of 16.2 across five starts

“Heading to Daytona, I am excited to have a fresh start after Watkins Glen. Our guys at Kaulig Racing have been working super hard to prepare our superspeedway cars. I’m also excited to be back in the cup car with Kaulig Racing after a couple really good runs together earlier in the season, including the Daytona 500. Our awesome partner, Cirkul, will be onboard for both races, which is extremely special. Hopefully we can stay clean until the end with our teammates.” – Daniel Hemric on Daytona

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made four starts at Daytona, winning in only his first start in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2019

Haley has two top-10s, has an average finish of 10.8 and has led one lap at Daytona

He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“Daytona has always been a great track for me. It’s super special that Matt and Chris are letting me drive their race car. I always enjoy that Friday night Xfinity Race. It’s also cool to bring a new sponsor to the sport (DaaBIN Store), and it’s a huge deal for them to be at a big race like Daytona. Having a good team, strategy and spotter are vital. Everything just needs to sync up to be able to pull off a win at Daytona. It’s a pretty cool opportunity for Matt to have four shots at getting a trophy. I am excited for it, as well as competing in the race on Saturday night in our No. 31 Celsius Camaro in a race that I have won in the past.” – Justin Haley on Daytona



Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA

Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 15 top five and 37 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 344 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 274 laps

Hemric: 53 laps

Cassill: 17 Laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made 10 starts at Daytona in the NXS and has earned one top-five finish

Landon Cassill has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

“I am looking forward to getting to Daytona, a place Kaulig Racing is always so strong at. We have such a great superspeedway program here, and now with the addition of Justin (Haley) to our Xfinity Series lineup, I’m super optimistic. If we can get all the Kaulig Chevrolets lined up and there at the end, we will be tough to beat.” – Landon Cassill on Daytona

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned one top-five, three top 10s and has an average finish of 20.4 at Daytona across eight starts

He has led 45 laps at Daytona in the NXS

Hemric has earned two top fives, eight top-10 finishes and has led 53 laps in the 2022 NXS season

Justin Haley, No. 14 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet

Justin Haley has earned two wins at Daytona in the NXS, the two, most recent Wawa 250 races

Haley has earned three top fives, four top-10 finishes and has led 29 laps at Daytona in the NXS

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Allmendinger has three top-five finishes at Daytona and an average finish of 12.4 across five starts

Allmendinger has led 138 laps at Daytona in the NXS

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 274 laps, recorded three wins, 10 top five and 19 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.7 in the 2022 NXS season

“Daytona is a fun place to go to being so rich with NASCAR history. Anything can happen at these superspeedways, which means we have to execute in every aspect. This is a track Matt Kaulig loves, and that makes us want to win that much more for him. I think we have a great opportunity with my teammate, Justin Haley, coming back to the Xfinity Series after winning this race last year.” – AJ Allmendinger on Daytona



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.