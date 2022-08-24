RFK Weekly Advance | Daytona II

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Daytona II

Daytona stands as the final opportunity for RFK to catapult itself into the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, as ‘The World Center of Racing’ hosts its annual night race this Saturday night. RFK has seven Cup wins all-time at DIS including five in the summer race.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona

Sunday, Aug. 27 | 7 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Shining Bright in the ‘Sunshine State’

In 220 NCS starts at Daytona, RFK has recorded seven wins, 42 top-fives, 80 top-10s and has led 909 laps. Stenhouse earned the win in this race five years ago, the organizations most recent win overall. RFK also has five poles in the Cup series at Daytona, with the most recent coming in 2016 with Greg Biffle.

Two Trips to Victory Lane in 2017

Just two years after earning his first ever NASCAR win, Ryan Reed survived a wild kickoff to the 2017 season. He survived multiple on-track incidents after starting on the outside of the front row and led only nine laps, but the final two, en route to the win over a host of Cup regulars.

Then, in July of 2017, Stenhouse found himself in victory lane for the second time after leading 17 laps in his Fifth Third Ford. Stenhouse first led at lap 86, and from there survived a total of 14 cautions for 51 laps in what was his second win of the season.

Born in the USA

RFK has recorded five victories in the July event at Daytona, including the organization’s first at the high-banked oval with former driver Jeff Burton in 2000. Former RFK drivers Greg Biffle, Jamie McMurray and David Ragan earned victories in 2003, 2007 and 2011, respectively. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. earned the fifth in 2017.

RFK Daytona Wins

2000-2 Burton Cup

2003-2 Biffle Cup

2004 Edwards Truck

2006 Martin Truck

2007-2 McMurray Cup

2009-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-2 Ragan Cup

2012-1 Kenseth Cup

2015-1 Reed NXS

2017-1 Reed NXS

2017-2 Stenhouse Jr. Cup