RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s history at Daytona International Speedway … Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied racetrack on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. RCR owns three DAYTONA 500 wins (Dale Earnhardt – 1998, Kevin Harvick – 2007, Austin Dillon – 2018), three Coke Zero Sugar 400 trophies (Earnhardt – 1990, 1993 and Harvick – 2010) and 15 qualifying races, including Austin Dillon’s victory in 2021 plus a record 10-consecutive victories with Earnhardt (1990 – 1999).

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona … In addition to RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series success at Daytona International Speedway, the organization has five NASCAR Xfinity Series victories most recently with Austin Hill in 2022. NASCAR Hall of Fame members Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2002) and Tony Stewart (2013) have won with RCR at Daytona, plus Kevin Harvick (2007), and Austin Dillon (2015 fall race). RCR has won the pole position in six of the last seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Daytona where qualifying was held. The impressive streak began with Ty Dillon’s pole-winning run in 2016. Other drivers who have kept the streak alive: Brandon Jones (2017), Daniel Hemric (2018), Tyler Reddick (2019), and Myatt Snider (2020).

Introducing the Carolina Cowboys … Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders in games that began in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. The fifth game of the inaugural PBR Team Series season is scheduled for this weekend, August 26-28, in Austin, Texas.

Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys inaugural “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 9-11 at Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Friends of RCR have the opportunity to save 15% on tickets by entering code RCR15. To purchase tickets, click here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/pbr-professional-bull-riders-tickets/artist/2859854?venueId=369555

Catch Friday’s Action Under the Lights … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live Friday, August 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Saturday’s Action at Daytona … The NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, August 27 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 at Daytona International Speedway … In 18 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, Dillon earned his best finish at the 2.5-mile track in February 2018 when he won the Daytona 500. His best starting position at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series is first in 2014, winning the Daytona 500 pole in only his second attempt at the race. Dillon has one win and seven top-five finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and he has two starts in the NASCAR Truck Series.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Daytona … BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Daytona International Speedway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Meet Austin Dillon in Daytona … Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance at McDonald’s (2994 US 92, Daytona Beach, Florida) on behalf of Coca-Cola on Saturday, August 27 at 11 a.m. ET.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

You’ve had success at Daytona International Speedway. How do you negotiate staying out of the wrecks throughout the race so that you can be in contention at the end?

“It’s tough. It’s a game of putting yourself in position. I call it high-speed chess because you know at some point in time you’re going to be vulnerable. You hope that someone doesn’t take advantage of that too much and cause a big wreck. It’s one of those things where you are constantly moving and trying to guess the flow of the pack. I think the best place to be is in the front most of the time, but it’s impossible now with the way we race to keep yourself up there for the entire race. You see guys do it for long periods of time. Denny Hamlin has been pretty amazing at putting himself in the right position as of late. I’m going to do my best this time around to put ourselves in position.”

This Week’s Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Daytona International Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his seventh NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday night. Reddick’s best finish in six previous Cup starts at Daytona is sixth-place in the 2021 summer race. The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet enters the Cup Series regular season finale as the seventh seed in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and ranks 13th in the Cup Series regular season standings.

Did You Know? … Reddick will be making his 100th career Cup Series start this weekend at Daytona.

The Flying Croissants Are Back! … Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the primary for Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen … Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

When Tyler Wins, You Win Tenders! … When Reddick crosses the finish line first in the Cup Series and grabs the checkered flag, all NASCAR fans will win a FREE No. 8 Special Chicken Tender Platter at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen the Monday following the race with the purchase of an adult entree. Offer is valid both dine-in and To Go. See cheddars.com/offer/race-day for full details.

Infield Takeover with Tyler at Daytona! … Tyler Reddick will be participating in an infield takeover on Friday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway from 2-3 p.m. ET, so don’t be surprised if Reddick visits your campsite.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What is your mindset heading into this weekend’s race at Daytona?

“I look at how Austin has run at Daytona and Talladega and I feel really good about what our cars have. The thing that has unfortunately worked against me is just how Daytona and Talladega went for us this year. At Daytona we didn’t have a very good handling race car and at Talladega we had a very uncommon failure early. I don’t have a lot of experience on these true superspeedway races so I’ve got a lot of learning to do and there’s going to be a lot of drivers out there with nothing to lose. You’re going to have to be smart, survive to the end and try to learn what I can and can’t do with my Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Daytona International Speedway … Sheldon Creed will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at The World Center of Racing on Friday night. His first Xfinity Series start was in 2019 and most recently, the 2022 season kicked off at Daytona in Creed’s debut with Richard Childress Racing and the No. 2 Chevrolet. In the season-opener, he started fourth and finished in sixth.

Playoff Picture … Including this weekend’s race at Daytona, there are four more races until the Playoffs and Creed is not yet locked into the post-season. Creed is sitting in 13th in the standings, the first driver below the cutline. His solid run last weekend at Watkins Glen International gave him a decent number of points and shrunk the gap, but he is still 39 points out of the Playoffs.

Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

We’re heading back to Daytona for the second time this season. You had a strong run in February and the Playoffs are approaching, how do you feel heading into Friday’s race?

“I’m feeling good heading into Friday’s race. My team and I have been working so hard and we’ve gotten better every single week. A lot of the results we’ve seen haven’t been a true reflection of the cars we’ve put on the track and how strong our cars are. We’ve been watching a lot of film, talking about strategy and I’ve been spending a lot of time in the simulator working to get right for the race. Qualifying will be really important on Friday since we don’t have practice. We won’t really know what our car feels like until we get to put down a lap. I’m confident in my team and what we bring to the track each weekend and I hope we can capitalize on the finish we had here in February and finish a few spots better. The Playoff pressure is definitely on right now but we’re not letting it get to us. We know what we have to do.”

This Week’s United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Daytona International Speedway … Austin Hill returns to the track that he got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series career win earlier this season, Daytona International Speedway, on Friday night under the lights. Hill opened his 2022 rookie season for Richard Childress Racing with a victory at The World Center of Racing. He started second and led 23 laps en route to the victory. The race marked his first-ever with RCR and his first with crew chief Andy Street. Hill had made one prior start at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020, when he started 28th and finished 35th after being involved in a crash.

Playoff Bound … Hill has two wins so far this season (Daytona, Atlanta-2) and is looking for his third trophy this weekend. Hill has put up really strong numbers this season with nine top fives and 14 top-10 finishes. He’s currently locked into the Playoffs with his two wins and is sixth in the driver standings.

About United Rentals … United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at www.unitedrentals.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

You opened the season at Daytona with a victory and we’re heading back this weekend for the second time. What’s the mindset like?

“I’m just looking forward to the race on Friday night. Daytona is such a special place and I’ve got even more momentum on my side after opening the season there with a win. We’ve had really good racecars on the superspeedways and we’ve been super fast so it wont be any different this weekend. Without practice, we’ll have to go out there and put down a really good qualifying lap so we have good track position heading into the race. I know everyone always says it but staying out of trouble at Daytona is one of the most important things. We’re planning to run up front the entire race and stay out of any messes behind us so we can bring home another checkered flag. We didn’t have a good result last weekend at Watkins Glen either so I’m looking forward to putting that in the rearview mirror and getting back to the results this team deserves.”