RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona-2

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Start Off 2022 NASCAR Playoffs Run Focused on Points at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 17th

Start: 13th

Points: 14th

“Tonight, we wanted it all with the BetMGM Chevy and we didn’t get that, but there are some positives to our race at Darlington Raceway. Our BetMGM Chevy was tight from the word “go.” During the middle of the race, we had something that was decent, but it was too loose at the end and, overall, not great. I just wish we would’ve brought something a little better than that. The positive is that we’re not last in points anymore. We made some improvements on the point situation so it was a decent night because of that. We’re just going to have to bring a better hot rod to Kansas Speedway and keep trying to advance to the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Earn Top-Three Finish at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 3rd

Start: 4th

Points: 5th

“We were battling a lot tonight in the Lenovo Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway. My cool suit went out, I was battling a tight race car, and I even needed a pep talk from my crew chief and spotter at one point during the race. I just couldn’t quite put the whole race together. I feel like I didn’t do a good job getting into the box tonight. I was a little inconsistent, so I wish I could have been better there. Last time we were here, I felt like I was pretty good at that, so I just got to figure out what changed. There’s always something to be learned. All things considered, it turned out okay. At one point we were in a pretty tight spot. I think Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric and myself got sandwiched together off of the wall in Turn 4, so to rebound like we did and get third out of it was a really good night. It’s what we needed in the NASCAR Playoffs. Certainly, when you’re that close and one spot away on the restart from having the lead it stinks. We’ll head to Kansas and try for a win.” -Tyler Reddick