Howie DiSavino III Returns to Xfinity Series Competition at Kansas Focused as Ever

KANSAS CITY, Kan: It has been nearly two months since Howie DiSavino III has been behind the wheel of an Alpha Prime Racing car, but the wait is nearly over as he returns to the team for his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season in Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

DiSavino has been counting down the days to return to action since his most recent outing in July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway where he roared through the field during the Crayon 200 and earned an eye-catching and competitive top-20 finish.

Clinging to the momentum from his best Xfinity Series finish in just his second career start, DiSavino has been preparing for his Kansas debut with the intention of backing up his New Hampshire effort with another top-20 finish or better this weekend.

“I’m excited to get to Kansas,” said DiSavino. “Obviously, it’s very tough not being able to race as much as I would like, but every race behind the wheel is an opportunity and I’d like to accelerate on that opportunity with a strong finish on Saturday afternoon.

“Kansas is a new track to me. I’ve never been there, but I’ve been incredibly diligent in taking advantage of the tools that have been provided to me to make the transition as seamless as possible.”

During any given week, DiSavino can be found nestled in Mooresville, N.C.- either working thoroughly through his fitness program, his race preparation guideline or on the telephone with current and potential partners trying to increase his presence in the Xfinity Series during the remainder of the 2022 season and looking ahead to 2023.

His discipline to be able to multitask has given the Chesterfield, Va. native the optimistic vibe that his hard work and relentless efforts will be rewarded not only this weekend but down the road.

“Even though it’s been a couple of months since I’ve been in the car, it certainly doesn’t feel like it,” added DiSavino. “I am a very focused person and even though I’m multitasking a lot throughout the day, my race preparation has never been more prominent.

“When you have such a strong run like our Alpha Prime Racing team did at New Hampshire, it makes you hungry as a driver and a person to be able to repeat or better that effort again. I know my Alpha Prime Racing team is doing their job during the week on building fast and competitive cars.

“I am doing everything in power to make sure when I climb behind that wheel on Friday and Saturday, we are picking up right where we left off.”

ClearCryptos will serve as the primary marketing partner of DiSavino III’s No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for his third career Xfinity Series start.

ClearCryptos’ goal is to create clarity, accountability, and success in the Crypto marketplace with their unique relationships in technology, government and law enforcement.

When it comes to the race on Saturday, DiSavino III is thoughtful about taking the same cautiously-aggressive approach that paid dividends at New Hampshire even though Kansas is the complete opposite.

“I want to be around for the finish, I kept telling myself that at New Hampshire and it paid off,” sounded DiSavino. “I know I must take what your race car will give you and the Alpha Prime boys will adjust accordingly throughout the race that will put us in a good position for the final stretch.

“I want to do well not only for myself, but for the people that support me and my team, but I’m going to remember that I can’t push the envelope when it comes to the handling of the race car or battling my other competitors on the track.

“If our No. 44 ClearCryptos Chevrolet Camaro isn’t the best at the start of the race, I just have to be patient until we can make an adjustment. If I want to contend for a strong finish, I need to be around for the end of the race. If we can avoid any chaos and mind our matters,

“I think contending for a top-15 finish is achievable and would feel like a win and gives us great momentum for my next Xfinity race at Talladega in a couple of weeks.

Veteran Cup spotter Clayton Hughes will guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.

Following Kansas, the 21-year-old will return to Alpha Prime Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 1, 2022, and the penultimate Xfinity Series race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 29, 2022.

The Kansas Lottery 300 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 25th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 9 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Qualifying follows shortly after 4:30 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, September 10 shortly after 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About ClearCryptos:

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with all personnel globally positioned; ClearCryptos is a distributed company with unique relationships in technology, government, and law enforcement. The company is ushering in a new wave of clarity, accountability, and success to the emerging Crypto marketplace through innovation and reinvestment to benefit local and regional economies.

About Alpha Prime Racing:

﻿Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team owned by Craig and Tommy Joe Martins as well as Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. The team was originally founded in 2009 under the name Martins Racing.

The team announced in 2022 that they will run the No. 44 and No. 45 Camaro’s full-time, with multiple drivers splitting driving duties including Martins, Bacarella, Josh Bilicki, Rajah Caruth, Howie DiSavino III, Ryan Ellis, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Andy Lally, Julia Landauer and others.