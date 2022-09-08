Lawless Alan – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Kansas Lottery 200 | Kansas Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, September 9 | Kansas City, Kan. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on Friday night’s race at Kansas: “We’re looking forward to getting back to Kansas and building on our top-20 finish back in the spring. Our No. 45 AUTOParkit team has made a lot of progress on our intermediate package and we’re looking forward to getting our Chevrolet Silverado on track to see where we stack up on Friday.”

Alan at Kansas Speedway: Alan makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway Friday night. Alan turned in a 19th-place finish in his debut at the 1.5-mile oval in May after starting 25th.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Kansas.

Honor a Cancer Hero: In coordination with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and NASCAR Foundation, the third-annual Honor a Cancer Hero has raised over $106,000 this year. Lawless Alan will honor Bobby Fitzpatrick of Yonkers, N.Y. on the name rail of his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado Friday night in Kansas.

Last Time Out – Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond (Start: 27th / Finish: 24th): “Our No. 45 team worked hard all night to find the right balance on our AUTOChargit Chevrolet and we started to hit on it in the late stages of the race. We thought we were one more adjustment away, but all-in-all it was a good learning experience in my debut at Richmond.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com