WIGHT MOTORSPORTS HAS ACTION FILLED WEEKEND AT CTMP

-Ranger scores top-ten, Styres gains six positions

(September 7, 2022) The Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) racing teams returned to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for the second time in the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past weekend to compete in the WeatherTech 200 Sunday afternoon. Once again, the group showed the ability to overcome any obstacles and post positive results.

During the Saturday practice session several WMI teams suffered from mechanical issues. Brandon Watson had transmission trouble, Andrew Ranger was not comfortable with the handling of his car and Glenn Styres also had a problem prior to qualifying that relegated him to the back of the field for the start of the race. All overcame these issues to post solid results.

Ranger would start the 51-lap feature in fifth position; however, his race strategy was negatively impacted by caution periods. He would charge from the back of the lead lap pack for a eighth place result. Brandon Watson picked up five positions during the race and finished just outside the top-ten. Glenn Styres gained six spots during the race.

Regrettably both Mark Dilley and TJ Rinomato had mechanical malfunctions that hurt their final results during the main event.

QUOTES:

“I have to say I’m really pleased with how our team dealt with everything that occurred during the weekend. Everyone has unexpected situations pop up, but how we dealt with them was the key”.

“Andrew didn’t have the race play out favorably for his strategy or he would have been in the mix at the end, still eighth place is solid. Another strong showing for Brandon on the road course too”.

“Glenn did a great job racing his was forward picking up six spots and finishing on the lead lap”.

“Tough days for Mark and TJ’s team. But everyone is now focusing on closing out the season strong at Delaware Speedway”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

WMI TEAM RESULTS:

Andrew Ranger 8th, Brandon Watson 11th, Glenn Styres 17th, Mark Dilley 22nd, TJ Rinomato 25th

TV & LIVE STREAMING

The WeatherTech 200 will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 at a date and time TBD. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

NEXT EVENT:

WMI teams will compete in the final event of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season at Delaware Speedway on Sunday September 25th.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Brandon Watson: Instagram @brandonwatson_9

Mark Dilley: Twitter @MarkDilley9 Instagram @markdilley

Jake Sheridan Instagram jakesheridan_52

TJ Rinomato: Twitter TJ_Rinomato Instagram @tjrinomato

Andrew Ranger: Twitter @AndrewRanger51 Instagram @andrew_ranger27

Glenn Styres: Twitter @GlennStyres Instagram @glennstyres