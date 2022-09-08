Kris Wright Race Advance – Kansas Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 68 Wright Chevrolet Chevrolet Camaro SS

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Kansas Lottery 300

Date: Saturday, September 10

Venue: Kansas Speedway

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 200 laps / 300 mile

Heart Of America Statistics … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) track debut at the Kansas Speedway.

Wright has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearances at the Kansas Speedway, with his series track debut on May 1, 2021. As well, the Pittsburgh, Pa., – native has two (2020, 2021) ARCA Menards Series starts at the Kansas Speedway with two top-seven finishes. He posted a career-best sixth-place finish at the track on October 16, 2020.

On Board This Weekend … Family-owned and operated, Wright Chevrolet is the primary partner on the Brandonbilt Motorsports No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro SS. As a respected Wexford dealer serving the Pittsburgh, Cranberry and Beaver areas, Wright Automotive Group’s six locations carry an extensive inventory of new and used luxury cars and SUVs.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second speedway (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length) start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 28-year-old also has 18 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 68 Wright Chevrolet Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports

On the Kansas Speedway:

“I am upset our Brandonbilt Motorsports team was not able to finish and complete all the laps contested at the Darlington Raceway last weekend to be able to continue building on and gain experience for the end of the season. Nevertheless, I am excited to go to Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile track. At this point it is all about learning and we have all been working together on the Kansas Speedway package hard to get to where we want it to be.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Kansas Speedway … The organization posted a team-best 11th-place with driver Brandon Brown at the wheel on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track with progressive banking. The five previous starts at the Kansas Speedway have earned Brandonbilt Motorsports an overall average starting position of 21.6 and an average finish of 16.2.

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 134 starts with five drivers. Brandonbilt Motorsports has collected one victory (Brandon Brown, 2021: Talladega), six top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.4 and an average finishing position of 19.4.

BRANDONBILT MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Catch the Action … The Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway will be broadcast on the USA Network starting with the NASCAR Xfinity Series: Countdown to Green at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 2:30 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the 25th event of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will air on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).