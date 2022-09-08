Most Famous Toyota Cars In The Philippines

Toyota is a famous and popular car line in the Philippines. The company always develops and upgrades vehicle lines to lead the market. This article will introduce seven famous Toyota cars in the Philippines at different prices. Let’s find out together.

Toyota Cars In The Philippines

Toyota 4Runner

As a car that is not appreciated for its appearance, the Toyota 4Runner has an outdated appearance. However, there are still quite a few people looking for the car because of its good engine and ability to move on many terrains.

The car has a 270-hp 4.0-liter V-6 engine with a five-speed transmission. The car is equipped with an 8-inch screen and a modern 15-speaker system. The car is suitable for those who do not care about appearance.

Toyota Rush

The Toyota Rush is one of Toyota’s most popular SUVs. With prices from Php 1,012,000 to Php 1,176,000 this is an affordable car. The car is appreciated for its appearance and safety. The vehicle has six airbags and received a 5-star rating from ASEAN NCAP standards.

This is a fairly large car with a dimension of 4,435 x 1,695 x 1,705 mm. Toyota Rush has a sporty and flashy appearance, suitable for young people. The car is also suitable for families with spacious spaces.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota Corolla Cross stands out for its high technology, priced at Php 1,014,000 – Php 1,610,000. This is one of the most attractively designed sedans.

The car has a grille located around the headlight cluster. The car’s roof is lower than other cars on the market, making it more prominent.

Inside, the Corolla Cross is spacious, bringing comfort to users. The steering wheel and seats are covered with leather for a luxurious feel. The car also has an entertainment screen in the middle, displaying important parameters for the driver’s convenience.

Toyota Innova

Toyota Innova’s price ranges from Php 1,186,000 to Php 1,739,000, depending on the model of the car. It is an eight-seater MUV.

Vehicles are equipped with LED lights combined with halogen lamps with good efficiency. The wheels have a diameter of 17 inches combined with 205/65/R16 tires.

The car’s interior has not changed much, almost the same as the previous version. The dashboard is highlighted with eye-catching metal details.

The car has a 7-inch screen with USB, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker system. Depending on the car model, you may have fewer speakers, but they are still enough to keep the user entertained.

Toyota Fortuner

This is a seven-seat and five-door SUV with a price range from Php 1,633,000 to Php 2,450,000.

The interior of the car has a luxurious dark black color. The steering wheel is made of wood and leather combined with control buttons to help the driver not be distracted.

The car has a square and modern shape, bringing a strong feeling. The car has a convenient 360 camera for the driver to reverse the car. Toyota Fortuner 11 speaker system to entertain users.

Toyota Highlander

Priced at Php 1,858,820 – Php 2,563,400, The Toyota Highlander is quite pricey. The car has a luxurious, high-class look. They are suitable for those with a large budget who want to find a car worth the money.

The car is large, with a height of 1,729 mm, a width of 1,930 mm, and a length of 4,950 mm. The disadvantage of the car is that it will be difficult to move during rush hours and park in tight places.

The inside of the car is spacious, so it is suitable for families. However, the thỉd row of seats is smaller than the upper two rows, making the occupants uncomfortable

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tundra is a truck famous for its aggressive design, as strong as a predator. This is a 5-seater SUV for Php 4,500,000.

The car is equipped with a lot of technology, ensuring safety. Vehicles with automatic high beams and blind spot monitoring. Automatic emergency braking and forward collision detection keep you safe when in danger.

The inside of the car is very spacious. Toyota Tundra has an 8-inch screen and dashboard. This screen will display the vehicle’s speed and other data for your convenience.

Conclusion

The article introduced about seven famous Toyota cars in the Philippines. Each vehicle has its strengths and attractions. You can choose a car based on your preference and price. Hopefully, through this article, you can choose your favorite Toyota car.