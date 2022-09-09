GMS Racing – Daniel Dye – ARCA Kansas Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race to Stop Suicide GMS Racing Chevrolet

Kansas Stats

﻿- Daniel has one prior start at Kansas (May 2022). Started sixth, finished third.

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 16

Top 5’s: 10

Top 10’s: 14

Poles: 1

Avg Finish: 6.1

Notes

Daniel Dye will make his second career start at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway on Saturday night, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Race to Stop Suicide, Solar-Fit, Orlando Longwood Auto Auction Chevrolet SS.

Dye’s first start at Kansas came earlier this season, qualifying sixth and finishing third.

DD will pilot the white Race to Stop Suicide No. 43 Chevy, with the chassis last run at Michigan International Speedway, where Daniel finished third.

The 18-year-old Deland, Florida driver is currently second in ARCA Menards Series points, ten from the lead.

Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Derek Kneeland will spot the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevy.

The 100-lap, 150-mile ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 event will air live on MAVTV and FloRacing at 7:00 p.m. eastern. In addition, fans can hear coverage on MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satelite Radio.

Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel’s Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.