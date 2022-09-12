ARCA Menards Series Advance: Bristol Motor Speedway

Thursday, September 15th
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway, 0.533-mile paved oval
Race: 18 of 20
Event: Bush’s Beans 200 (200 laps, 106.6 miles)
Schedule
Thursday, September 15th
Practice: 2:30 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET
Race: 6:30 p.m. ET (MAVTV/FloRacing)
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Dead On Tools Mustang
- Taylor Gray makes his third career ARCA Menards Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway; his 12th ARCA National start this season.
- Last time out, the 17-year-old suffered engine woes on the dirt at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, forcing the No. 17 Ford Mustang to retire after just 39 laps.
- Gray and Crew Chief Chad Johnston have made one previous appearance together at the historic half-mile paved oval, bringing home a third-place finish in 2021.
- Gray will adorn the Dead On Tools colors this weekend, marking their first primary partnership in the ARCA Menards Series. The precision tool and work gear manufacturer will also appear on Gray’s No. 17 Ford F-150 as the Ford Performance driver performs double duty for the second year in a row at the famed “Last Great Coliseum.”
Andrés Pérez de Lara, No. 51 Empereon Constar Latam Mustang
- Andrés Pérez de Lara straps into the No. 51 Ford Mustang at Bristol Motor Speedway for his debut in the ARCA Menards Series.
- The Mexico City native heads to the states as the current points leader in the NASCAR FedEx Challenge, tallying three wins and five top-fives in 2022.
- Pérez de Lara is part of the 2022 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Class, boasting an impressive racing resume as one of the youngest winners in the FIA F4 championship. Securing his first victory at just 14 years old, he added Rookie of the Year honors and a third-place points finish in 2019 before shifting his focus to stock cars.
- Crew Chief Derek Smith will call the shots for the Empereon Constar Mustang. Smith is a veteran of the ARCA Menards Series, guiding his drivers to 10 top-fives and 22 top-tens in 31 series appearances.