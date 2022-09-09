GNSS Fall Caraway Pre-Race Report

Mooresville, N.C.- Saturday, September 10th the Grand National Super Series presented by Engineered Components Co will once again travel to Caraway Speedway in Sophia North Carolina. The previous race at Caraway was one of excitement as Clay Rogers swept both races. This time it will be points leader A,J, Henriksen who is the man to beat. A.J. has won three of the past four races held and has captured almost all of the Chalew Pole Awards. Henriksen is on a hot streak but will have to hold off King Kimmel who makes his return to GNSS this weekend. Kimmel has been absent due to previous engagements.

Among other drivers scheduled to appear at Caraway is second-place points driver Marc Jones who has had a great season. Eric Barber is coming off his career-best finish of third at Franklin County Speedway. Joe Wilder, who won his first race will be competing in his Jody Cash-owned Mopar Mafia 42 machine. Kevin Kromer has repaired his car after an incident at Franklin County and is ready to roll. Larry Wilcox who posted his best career finish of fourth will also be in attendance.

Gates open at 10 a.m. for early practice which will be $55. Regular race day registration opens at 2 p.m. and practice begins at 3:30. Qualifying rolls off at 6:15 and racing kicks off at 7 with GNSS being race four and race nine. As always we will feature our twin fifty-lap features. We will make a broadcast location statement on race day on our Facebook page.

For more information, please visit our website www.grandnationalsuperseries.com