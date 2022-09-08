Hocevar Makes Dirt Late Model Debut at Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG, Ohio (Sept. 8, 2022) – Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar made his dirt late model debut at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday night, with an 11th-place finish in the ‘Chasing the Dream’ Feature #3. The 19-year-old battled his way from the tail end of the field in the No. 42 Andy’s Frozen Custard dirt late model after sustaining right rear damage on the initial start of the 20-lap feature.

“I’ve been fortunate to get some dirt racing experience this year, but racing at a venue as historic as Eldora in a dirt late model is hard to top,” Hocevar remarked. “We battled back to salvage a decent finish and I can’t thank Andy’s Frozen Custard, Worldwide Express, Premier Security Solutions, SEAL Legacy Foundation, and Shocker Hitch enough for the opportunity. It was an experience I won’t forget and hopefully the first of many to come.”

“We’ve enjoyed the process of getting this dirt late model prepared for Eldora and to have the support from our Niece Motorsports shop really showcases the versatility of the people we have here,” Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw remarked. “Carson battled to get himself back in contention and I’m sure it was a valuable experience for him – especially getting the chance to compete in another discipline at a high level.”

After a strong rookie campaign in 2021, Hocevar has continued his success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with his second-straight Playoffs appearance in 2022. Through 18 races this season, Hocevar has tallied six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

Hocevar returns to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series action in the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

