Ford Performance NASCAR: Kansas Cup Qualifying (Logano Qualifies on Row 1 for Ford)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Hollywood Casino 400 Post Race | Sunday, September 10, 2022
FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS
2nd – Joey Logano (P)
8th – Austin Cindric (P)
10th – Chris Buescher
13th – Chase Briscoe (P)
14th – Kevin Harvick (P)
17th – Ryan Blaney (P)
18th – Harrison Burton
23rd – Michael McDowell
26th – Brad Keselowski
29th – Cole Custer
32nd – Todd Gilliland
33rd – JJ Yeley
34th – BJ McLeod
36th – Aric Almirola
(P) indicates playoff-eligible driver
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang — QUALIFIED 2nd
AS YOU LOOKED AT TYLER’S (REDDICK) LAP, COULD YOU HAVE DONE ANYTHING DIFFERENTLY? “I haven’t seen his lap but I thought we had a pretty good lap. Our car was tighter than the first run. It was still good the first run. I hated to adjust on it too much and I probably steered Paul (Wolfe) a little bit in the wrong direction there and didn’t really adjust enough. I am so proud of the Shell Pennzoil team. We picked up a lot from practice and laid down a couple of quick laps there. A couple of front row starts in a row. That first pit stall is pretty big here though. I wish we had that. But we will go at them from where we are at.”