DGR NCWTS Advance: Bristol Motor Speedway

Thursday, September 15
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway, 0.533-mile paved oval
Race: 20 of 23
Event: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps/106.6 miles)
Schedule
Practice: 4:30 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 5:05 p.m. ET
Race: 9:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan enters Bristol Motor Speedway for the 20th race of the 2022 season — her 43rd career start in the NCWTS.
- In the series last outing at Kansas Speedway, Deegan fought to as high as 14th before a tight condition in the final stage rendered her to a 22nd-place finish.
- The Temecula, CA native has shown flashes at “The Last Great Colosseum,” earning a heat race win at the track’s dirt configuration earlier this season and scoring a sixth-place finish in a 2020 ARCA Menards Series appearance.
- Veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter is a former winner at the half-mile oval, hoisting the sword in 2019 with driver Brett Moffitt. Alongside his victory, the signal-caller has netted two additional top-fives and three top-10s.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray enters Bristol Motor Speedway for his 29th start of the 2022 season and the 68th NCWTS start of his career.
- Last time out, Gray came home 16th after a 10th-place qualifying effort at Kansas Speedway.
- The 23-year-old will be making his third appearance on the concrete configuration, with a best finish of third-place coming in his debut 2020 rookie campaign.
- Gray and Crew Chief Hillman Jr. enter Bristol for their first time paired together. The veteran signal caller has accumulated four top-fives and six top-10s at the half-mile oval.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Dead On Tools Ford F-150
- Taylor Gray straps in for double duty as he makes his seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in 2022.
- Gray has shown great promise in his limited NCWTS outings, coming within a few laps of a victory at IRP before contact took him out of contention. Last time out at Richmond Raceway, the Artesia, NM, had his best career NCWTS outing, netting a sixth-place finish.
- Gray has made one previous NCWTS start at Bristol Motor Speedway, coming home 29th in his his first appearance at the famous track. In ARCA Menards Series competition, Gray had a best finish of third in 2021.
- Crew Chief Chad Johnston has enjoyed several strong runs at the half-mile oval. In his Cup Series career, Johnston has earned five top-fives and nine top-10s.