Zane Smith Looks to Clinch Final Four Spot

Speedco Begins Stretch of Three Races at Bristol

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 13, 2022) – Zane Smith enters the ‘Round of Eight’ this weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and looks to clinch his spot in the championship four early with a win.

Smith, who has already captured three wins in 2022 and crowned the Regular Season Champion at the start of the playoffs, is ready to tackle the ‘Last Great Colosseum’ and punch his ticket to Phoenix.

“Bristol is a really fun racetrack but can also be very unforgiving,” Smith stated. “This is where the consistency that our team has shown all year can really pay off. Hopefully, we can win this weekend and solely focus on Phoenix and not worry about Talladega in a few weeks.”

Speedco, an anchor partner for the No. 38 truck team, returns to Bristol to kick off the first of three races where they will be the primary partner for Zane Smith.

“Speedco has been a tremendous partner this year,” said Smith. We’ve been able to deliver them three wins so far this year, and we have three more races to try and deliver them more. I hope we can get that started this weekend at Bristol.”

Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 will race Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.