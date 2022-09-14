GMS Racing – Daniel Dye – ARCA Bristol Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Champion Container GMS Racing Chevrolet

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 17

Top 5’s: 11

Top 10’s: 15

Poles: 1

Avg Finish: 6.0

Bristol Stats

﻿- Daniel has one prior start at Bristol (Sept 2021). Started third, finished twelfth.

Notes

Daniel Dye heads to Tennessee for round 18 of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season. Bristol Motor Speedway host’s the Bush’s Beans 200 on Thursday evening.

Champion Container returns as the primary sponsor of the white GMS Racing No. 43 Chevrolet at Bristol, with Heise LED Lighting also onboard.

Dye raced at Bristol last fall with GMS Racing, qualifying third and finishing 12th.

Daniel currently sits second in ARCA points, 12 from the lead with three races remaining.

The Bush’s Beans 200 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship is set for 6:30 pm ET on Thursday, September 15, and will be televised live on FS1. The race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the Motor Racing Network nationwide and on Sirius XM Radio Channel 391.

