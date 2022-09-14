JR Motorsports — NXS Bristol Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Bristol Motor Speedway

RACE: Food City 300 (300 laps / 159.9 miles)

DATE: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 7 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Huck’s Market Chevrolet

• By virtue of last week’s ninth-place finish, Sam Mayer has clinched a playoff berth heading into the last race of the regular season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

• Mayer will make his second start at “The Last Great Colosseum.” In this race last season, Mayer led 49 laps before finishing ninth.

• Bristol is a great track for the 19-year-old Franklin, Wis. native as he won the ARCA Menards Series race and Truck Series race in the same night during the 2020 season.

Josh Berry

No. 8 HarrisonsUSA.com Chevrolet

• In three career starts at half-mile tracks in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Mayer has tallied two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 6.0.

• Josh Berry made his lone start at Bristol last season as a fillin driver for JRM’s No. 1 team.

• Berry has made four starts at tracks measuring a half-mile in length in the NXS, tallying one win, one top five and one top 10, while pacing the field for 95 laps.

• With last week’s seventh-place finish, Berry has now finished inside the top 10 in seven of the last 10 races dating back to Road America in July. He has earned a top 10 in 60% of his 25 starts this season.

• In his first full-time season in the NXS, Berry sits fifth in the driver standings.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson will attempt to become the first JRM driver to win three consecutive races on Friday night at Bristol. Only Chase Elliott (2014), William Byron (2017), Justin Allgaier (2020) and Gragson (2021) have had the opportunity for the team.

• Over his last seven NXS starts, Gragson has three victories (Pocono, Darlington and Kansas), five top-five and six top-10 finishes.

• On tracks 1-mile or less in his career, Gragson has earned four wins, including one at Bristol in 2020. His other triumphs have come at Richmond and Martinsville in 2021 and Phoenix earlier this year.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier returns to the site of his first career NXS victory this weekend at Bristol. Allgaier started 30th and led 27 laps en route to the win in the spring of 2010.

• In 21 career NXS starts at the famed short track, Allgaier has earned one win, 10 top fives and 13 top 10s.

• Additionally, the 856 laps led by Allgaier at Bristol are the most at any track he has competed on in the NXS.

• Heading into the final race of the regular season, Allgaier currently sits third in the championship standings.

• With last week’s second-place finish at Kansas, Allgaier has now placed inside the top five in four of the last six races.

Driver Quotes

“Bristol is one of my best tracks and the one I have had the most success at in the past. This team gave me a really great car last year, and it showed with us racing up front and leading laps. I know this Huck’s Market team is working really hard to bring that same speed this weekend and hopefully we can end the regular season on the right foot and build some momentum for the first round of the playoffs.” – Sam Mayer

“I love Bristol. It’s one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. We’ve come so close to going to Victory Lane here over the past couple of seasons, but just didn’t have circumstances fall in our favor. Hopefully this weekend we can have a smooth, trouble-free day and be up front fighting for the win in the end with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. The playoffs are right around the corner and nothing would be better than to end this regular season on a strong note under the lights on Friday night in Bristol.” – Justin Allgaier

“Last year was a last minute deal for me to run at Bristol, but the track time definitely helped going into this year. We had a good car last year but definitely don’t have the result to show for it. We’ve been pretty strong the last few weeks and I know this team is working their tails off to get us back in Victory Lane. It’s our last chance to get some playoff points and that is the goal for this weekend.” – Josh Berry

“We are getting hot at the right time for the championship. Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the No. 9 team have been giving me fantastic Chevrolets all season, and we have been turning that into wins here lately. Winning at Bristol was a highlight of my career so far, and winning again Friday night would be even better. It will give us a huge boost heading into the playoffs.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Bristol: JR Motorsports has competed at “The Last Great Colosseum” a combined 84 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the .533-mile high-banked facility, the organization has tallied two wins, 22 top fives and 51 top 10s. The most recent win for JRM at Bristol came during the 2020 season with Noah Gragson taking the checkered. Bristol also ranks as the No. 2 track in laps led for the organization with 1,057.

