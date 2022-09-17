RCR NXS Post Race Report: Bristol

Accident Ends Strong Run by Sheldon Creed, Whelen Team at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 36th

Start: 22nd

Points: 14th

“I feel like we gave it a heck of a run the last few weeks. We started running top five, getting faster and almost won at Darlington Raceway. I thought the guys on the Whelen team did really well with adjustments after practice and qualifying today wt a Bristol Motor Speedway and they were getting me in the game. I was trying to hang in there and go as long as I could for the start of Stage 3. I was on older tires but had the top rolling pretty good. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The No. 9 got the No. 54 and then he got into me. Everyone at RCR and ECR have worked hard this season and they put so much effort into it. I’m proud of them.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Pick Up Strong Third-Place Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 3rd

Start: 15th

Points: 6th

“Man, I think if I didn’t have that damage on the front, we could have rallied back and won that thing tonight in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. We didn’t have a great practice or qualifying session and I started the race extremely tight. We made it through the first stage and then my team gave me a big adjustment and the car was much better. My spotter got me through some crazy incidents on the track and we were there in the right place at the end. Unfortunately, I got into the back of the 19 with nowhere to go and that gave us damage on the nose. I’ll take a third-place finish and now we have positive momentum heading into the first race of the Playoffs at Texas. I’m proud of this team and everyone at RCR and ECR. We’re ready to win in the Playoffs.” -Austin Hil