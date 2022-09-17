Search
Categories:
XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Bristol

By Official Release
0

Accident Ends Strong Run by Sheldon Creed, Whelen Team at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 36th
Start: 22nd
Points: 14th

“I feel like we gave it a heck of a run the last few weeks. We started running top five, getting faster and almost won at Darlington Raceway. I thought the guys on the Whelen team did really well with adjustments after practice and qualifying today wt a Bristol Motor Speedway and they were getting me in the game. I was trying to hang in there and go as long as I could for the start of Stage 3. I was on older tires but had the top rolling pretty good. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The No. 9 got the No. 54 and then he got into me. Everyone at RCR and ECR have worked hard this season and they put so much effort into it. I’m proud of them.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Pick Up Strong Third-Place Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 3rd
Start: 15th
Points: 6th

“Man, I think if I didn’t have that damage on the front, we could have rallied back and won that thing tonight in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. We didn’t have a great practice or qualifying session and I started the race extremely tight. We made it through the first stage and then my team gave me a big adjustment and the car was much better. My spotter got me through some crazy incidents on the track and we were there in the right place at the end. Unfortunately, I got into the back of the 19 with nowhere to go and that gave us damage on the nose. I’ll take a third-place finish and now we have positive momentum heading into the first race of the Playoffs at Texas. I’m proud of this team and everyone at RCR and ECR. We’re ready to win in the Playoffs.” -Austin Hil



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleToyota Racing – NXS Bristol Post-Race Report – 09.16.22
Next articleResorts World Las Vegas Racing: Riley Herbst NXS Race Report from Bristol

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category